Nigeria’s huge economic dependence on crude oil is gradually making it volatile to events within the global oil market. This forced the government to increase the 2019/2020 national budget last year as the crash in oil prices coupled with the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic saw the economy fluctuate considerably.

By November 2020, the country had fallen into a recession. However, Nigeria experienced a growth of 0.11 percent in the 4th quarter helping it to unexpectedly come out of the recession.

Below is the Ventures Africa Weekly Economic Index for the week ending 5th of March 2021. This economic index gives you a glimpse into other recent activities in Nigeria’s economy as well as changes and prices that could affect the economy.

Nigerian Stock Exchange

The NSE All-Share Index and Market Capitalization depreciated by 1.18 percent to close the week at 39,331.61 and N20.578 trillion respectively.

Similarly, all other indices finished lower with the exception of NSE Industrial Goods and NSE Sovereign Bond Indices which rose by 1.39 percent and 0.07 percent while the NSE ASeM Index closed flat.

Top five price gainers

Morison Industries Plc.

Skyway Aviation Handling Company Plc.

Unity Bank Plc.

Beta Glass Plc.

Lasaco Assurance Plc.

Top five price decliners

Champion Brew. Plc.

Japaul Gold & Ventures Plc.

ARDOVA Plc.

Oando Plc.

Nascon Allied Industries Plc.

How did the Naira fare?

The Naira appreciated against the dollar at the close of last week. The exchange rate rose to 380.88 per dollar on the 5th of March 2021 as against 412.91 recorded last week.

How did the price of oil fare?

Brent oil prices closed out the week on the 5th of March 2021 at $69.36 per barrel, a significant increase from the $66.13 per barrel recorded a week earlier.