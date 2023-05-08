A debt dilemma: Bonding over borrowing costs?

Last week, Nigeria agreed to convert $4.9 billion of debt owed to the central bank into bonds as part of its plan to reduce the country’s debt burden. The move is expected to free up funds for infrastructure investment and help lower the government’s borrowing costs.

The debt conversion plan involves the central bank exchanging the debt for longer-term bonds with maturities of up to 30 years. The bonds will carry a lower interest rate than the debt, reducing the government’s borrowing costs. The move is expected to help the central bank manage inflation, which has been rising due to the country’s high debt levels. The debt conversion plan is also part of a wider push by Nigeria’s government to reform the country’s economy and reduce its reliance on oil exports.

In March, the country’s debt-to-GDP ratio hit 35%, breaching a government target of 25%. And the West African giant has since been seeking ways to reduce its debt, including by increasing tax revenues and cutting government spending. This news means Nigeria’s debt burden which has been growing due to falling oil prices and the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic is poised to jump 50%.

Nigeria gets blockchain-ready

Last week, the Federal government of Nigeria approved a national blockchain policy, called the National Blockchain Adoption Strategy, making it the newest government to do so. The policy focuses on promoting the adoption of blockchain technology across various sectors, such as blockchain-based financial services for revenue collection and management, creating an enabling environment for blockchain innovation and investment, building blockchain-based solutions, and promoting the use of blockchain in public service delivery.

By adopting blockchain technology, Nigeria can enhance transparency, security, and efficiency in sectors such as finance, agriculture, healthcare, and education, making this an excellent step toward driving innovation and entrepreneurship in the digital economy and positioning Nigeria as a leader in digital innovation in Africa.

ICYMI: Market roundup

The market opened for four trading days last week as the federal government of Nigeria declared Monday, 1st of May as a public holiday to mark the Workers’ Day celebration.