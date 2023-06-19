Nigeria introduces student loan.

Last Monday, President Bola Tinubu enacted a bill that introduces interest-free education loans for Nigerian individuals who are interested in pursuing tertiary education.

The Access to Higher Education Act of 2023, also referred to as the Students Loan Act, establishes an Education Loan Fund aimed at assisting Nigerians in financing their higher education. The beneficiaries will commence repayment in instalments two years after completing their participation in the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) program.

Originally proposed in 2016 by Femi Gbajabiamila, the former Speaker of the House of Representatives, the bill was reintroduced in 2019 and garnered increased attention from the National Assembly in November 2022. While the initiative is commendable it has raised controversies amongst Nigerians, and many think the bill needs to revised.

The Central Bank of Nigeria floats the Naira.

As part of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s commitment to implementing monetary policy reforms, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) recently implemented a clean float foreign exchange management system last Wednesday.

For clarity, the free float of the Naira means the government or a monetary authority like the CBN no longer determines the exchange rate. Instead, the exchange rate is determined by the dynamic interplay of market forces, specifically the supply and demand for foreign exchange at any given moment.

While the outcome is still uncertain, analysts anticipate that the currency float will have several positive effects. These include narrowing the disparity between official and parallel market exchange rates, enhancing investor trust, attracting higher foreign investments, lowering import expenses, and alleviating pressure on the Naira.

President Ruto calls for de-dollarisation.

Kenyan President William Ruto has urged African nations to shift away from relying on the United States (U.S.) dollar for intra-continental trade and instead consider utilizing local currencies for buying and selling purposes.

President Ruto highlighted that the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) has introduced a mechanism that enables traders within the continent to engage in trade using their respective local currencies.

Ruto is joining the growing list of voices from China, Russia, Brazil, India, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) clamouring for de-dollarisation. If eventually achieved, it could facilitate the ease of doing business on the continent. This again brings to fore the 31 years long African Union idea for a single currency for Africa.

