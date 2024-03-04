Here are three big stories from Africa’s business and policy landscape you (probably) didn’t miss but should keep in mind this week:

MTN Nigeria suffers ₦137 billion loss, as naira plunges

MTN Nigeria, the country’s largest telecoms operator, reported a dismal performance in 2023, as it recorded a loss after tax of ₦137.0 billion, a sharp reversal from the ₦348.7 billion profits it made in 2022. The company blamed the loss on the massive foreign exchange loss of N740.434 billion, which soared by +804.93% year-on-year, compared to N81.822 billion in 2022. The naira depreciated significantly against the dollar in 2023, due to inflation, foreign exchange scarcity, and geopolitical tensions.

Despite the loss, MTN Nigeria’s revenue increased by 22.7% to N2.47trn, driven by strong growth in data and voice services. The company added over 4 million new subscribers in 2023, bringing its total customer base to 79.7 million. Data subscribers grew by over 5 million to 44.6 million, boosting the total data traffic by 44.9%. However, the company’s shareholders will not receive any final dividend for 2023, as the Board of Directors decided to withhold it, citing the negative impact of the currency devaluation on the retained earnings. The company had earlier paid an interim dividend of N117.48 billion, or N5.60 kobo per share, in July 2023. The company’s fintech revenue also increased by 2.4%, mainly due to Xtratime, its airtime lending product.

Yet, last week the company reported a significant loss on the Nigerian Exchange Group Plc (NGX), of approximately N982 billion by the close of weekly trading, positioning it as the top loser for the week. This loss is coming the same week the prominent telecommunications company experienced a prolonged network shutdown that disrupted its voice and data services for several hours, a challenge it said was caused by multiple fiber cuts.

Uber makes a $100 million move on Moove

Uber Technologies Inc., the global leader in ride-hailing, is in advanced negotiations to invest up to $100 million in Moove, a fast-growing African startup that provides vehicle financing and ownership solutions for mobility entrepreneurs. According to a report released on Bloomberg, Uber will be part of a consortium of investors that will boost Moove’s enterprise value to around $750 million, up from $650 million. The deal is not final yet and the amount could vary between $75 million and $100 million, the sources added.

Moove has been on a fundraising spree in 2023, raising a total of $86 million in equity and debt, despite the challenging economic environment in Nigeria, its home market. The company said that the $76 million it raised in 2023 was the largest single round by any Nigerian startup that year and that it will use the funds to build the biggest tech-enabled financial platform for mobility entrepreneurs in Africa. The round comprised of $28 million in equity, led by Mubadala Investment Company, and $48 million in debt, managed by BlackRock and Stride Ventures. Moove also expanded to India in 2023, where it plans to use its latest $10 million debt funding to grow its presence and reach new cities, such as Delhi, Pune, and Kolkata.

However, the Moove-Uber collaboration Moove and Uber have been working together since 2020, when Uber selected Moove as its exclusive vehicle-financing partner in sub-Saharan Africa. This partnership enables drivers to access affordable and flexible car ownership options through Moove’s platform.

Binance faces allegations over currency manipulation

Binance, one of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges, and other crypto firms operating in Nigeria are under investigation by the country’s Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and other security agencies for allegedly manipulating the Naira without any real transactions. The SEC may impose hefty fines on the crypto firms, which could amount to billions of dollars, as it seeks to protect the Naira from further devaluation and address the foreign exchange liquidity crisis in the country. Binance, which has a history of currency manipulation and has been penalized by the US government in the past, has suspended its operations in Nigeria and stopped users from buying the USDT and USDC stablecoins with Naira, following the government’s crackdown.

The Financial Times reported that two senior Binance executives, an American and a British-Pakistani, were invited for a meeting with the Office of the National Security Adviser (NSA) and then arrested and detained and their passports, confiscated. According to the report, the NSA asked the Binance executives to provide data on their naira transactions for the past seven years and to delete any naira information from their platform, which the Binance executives refused to comply with. The government may have obtained a court order to keep the Binance executives in custody for at least 12 days, as it continues to investigate their alleged harmful activities in the country.

Meanwhile, Nigeria continues to look for ways to address Nigeria’s dire currency situation. The Central Bank of Nigeriafinally held its first Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting since its new governor resumed office, where it made some key regulatory adjustments. Last week, the CBN also revoked the licenses of 4173 Bureaux De Change Operators, citing non-compliance with regulatory requirements.

ICYMI: Market roundup