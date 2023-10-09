Here are three big stories from Africa’s business and policy space you might have missed but should keep in mind this week:

Dash’s hopes were dashed

Dash, a Ghanaian fintech startup, is winding down its operations after five years in the market. The startup was founded on dreams of solving cross-border payments for Africans by connecting mobile money wallets. However, that idea won’t be seeing the light of day, at least not through them.

Dash’s big ambitions attracted investors so much that it raised $32.8 million in a seed round—the second largest seed round for an African startup—in March 2022. But challenges followed. That same month, the Bank of Ghana (BoG) issued a directive to suspend Spektra Technologies (doing business as Dash in Ghana) for providing services — wallet creation, cross-border payment, and utility payment — without regulatory approval. So, Dash stopped operating in Ghana and focused on Nigeria and Kenya.

Fast-forward to January 2023, Dash’s founder, Prince Boakye Boampong, gets suspended for alleged financial misreporting. The company ran an audit, and according to WeeTracker, “the numbers and transaction volumes that once touted the company’s meteoric rise were elaborate fabrications intended to mislead investors.” Now, the company is laying off staff, winding down and exploring a sale.

Niger is cutting down its budget

On Saturday, October 7th, the Niger junta made a televised announcement that the country has reduced its projected spending for 2023 by 40%. The original budget was an estimated 3.29 trillion CFA francs ($5.3 billion). But because of international sanctions that followed its coup, Niger will make do with 1.98 trillion CFA francs.

Niger’s economy has been under pressure since the July coup. So, it is deploying tooth-and-nail measures to survive. Trade blockages by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) have caused food inflation. Even before the coup, around 3.3 million of Niger’s 26 million people faced acute food shortages. Also, the country’s debt burden is through the roof. On Monday, September 4th, Ali Lamine Zeine, the Prime Minister of Niger’s transitional government, revealed that the nation’s total debt has reached 5.200 billion CFA francs.

War in the middle-East

Palestinian gunmen from Hamas infiltrated Israel on Saturday, launching attacks on troops and civilians in the most brazen militant operation in years. This attack led Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to declare war against the group. And now, the conflict has at least 1,100 dead on both sides in just three days.

The violence erupted suddenly but came after a year of rising tensions between Israel and Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza, which has been under a joint Israeli-Egyptian blockade since 2007.

The immediate impact on the markets is that oil prices have surged. Brent crude rose by 4.94%, reaching $88.76 per barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude increased by 5.11%, reaching $87.02 per barrel. Oil prices were on a downtrend before this conflict started.

Pierre Andurand, a top energy trader and hedge fund manager, noted on X (Twitter) on Sunday that many people had asked him “if the Hamas attacks on Israel will have an impact on oil prices.” While he does not expect a big impact on oil supply or a heavy price spike in the next few days, he acknowledged that global oil inventories are low “and the Saudi and Russian production cuts will lead to more inventory draws over the next few months. The market will eventually have to beg for more Saudi supply, which I believe will not happen sub $110 Brent.”

ICYMI: Market roundup