Here are three big stories from Africa’s business and policy landscape you (probably) didn’t miss but should keep in mind this week:

CBN increases benchmark interest rate

The Central Bank of Nigeria increased its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to 18.75%. This is the highest interest rate in Nigeria since September 2005. The CBN’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) said the increase was necessary to curb inflation, which has been rising in recent months. Nigeria’s inflation rate reached 22.79% in June 2023, the highest level in 18 years. The acting CBN Governor, Folashodun Shonubi, says the increase in interest rates will promote foreign investment and help to lower the negative real rate of returns.

A higher interest rate makes it more expensive for businesses to borrow money, which can help to slow down economic growth. It is the basis for all types of financial agreements, such as mortgages, bank overdrafts, and other more intricate financial dealings. Basically, it is the rate at which banks decide how much you will pay to borrow from them. The higher the benchmark rate, the more expensive it is to borrow money. However, it can also help to reduce inflation by making it less attractive for people to spend money. The CBN’s decision to raise interest rates is likely to have a mixed impact on the Nigerian economy. On the one hand, it could help to control inflation. On the other hand, it could also slow down economic growth. Only time will tell what the full impact of the CBN’s decision will be.

Gabon launches first debt-for-nature swap in Africa

Gabon has become the first African country to launch a debt-for-nature swap, a financial instrument that allows countries to reduce their debt by committing to protect their environment. Under the swap, The World Bank will provide Gabon with a $450 million loan, which will be used to buy back the debt. The IMF will then provide political risk insurance for the loan, which will make it more attractive to investors in exchange for an eco-friendly blue bond. This blue bond will be used to finance conservation projects in Gabon, including the protection of its rainforests and coastline.

Debt-for-nature swaps were first developed in the 1980s and have been used by over 40 countries around the world. It is a type of financial transaction that allows countries to reduce their debt burden by agreeing to protect their natural resources. In this case, Gabon will use the money saved from the debt buyback to fund conservation projects in the country’s rainforests. Gabon’s rainforests are home to a variety of plant and animal species, including the endangered leatherback turtle. The country is also a major producer of timber and oil, both of which can have a negative impact on the environment. It is a debt payment strategy that is a win-win for both countries and the environment. This is the first time that an African country has used this type of financial transaction to protect its natural resources and clear its debt.

Namibia legalises cryptocurrency

Namibia has become the latest African country to legalize cryptocurrencies. The country’s parliament passed a bill in June that recognizes virtual assets, including cryptocurrencies, and sets up a regulatory authority to oversee the industry. The bill called the Namibia Virtual Assets Act 2023, defines virtual assets as “digital representations of value that are not issued by a central bank, a government, or a financial institution, are not attached to a physical asset, and do not have legal tender status in any country.”

The act also creates a regulatory authority called the Namibia Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority. The body will be responsible for licensing and supervising virtual asset service providers, which are businesses that provide services related to cryptocurrencies, such as exchanges and wallets. Namibia adds to the list of African countries embracing cryptocurrencies. Countries like Morocco, Nigeria, Namibia, South Africa, and Zimbabwe have either legalized or tolerated cryptocurrency in the last few years. The Central African Republic is the first country in Africa to designate Bitcoin as a legal tender.