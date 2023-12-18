Here are three big stories from Africa’s business and policy landscape you (probably) didn’t miss but should keep in mind this week:

Jumia ditches food delivery, doubling down on e-commerce in Africa

Africa’s leading online retailer, Jumia, has hit the brakes on its food delivery business across all seven countries it operates in. The move, effective by year-end, comes as Jumia refocuses on its core e-commerce business to reach profitability.

This strategic shift reflects a harsh reality: Jumia Food, despite contributing 11% to Jumia’s sales, has struggled to turn a profit since its launch. CEO Francis Dufay cites brutal competition and high costs as major hurdles, echoing the recent exit of Bolt Food from key African markets.

Jumia’s exit aligns with a broader trend. Bolt Food, another major player, recently left Nigeria and South Africa.

However, Jumia isn’t abandoning Africa. They’ve expanded into rural communities and partnered with Starlink to bring fast internet to the continent. Recent data shows a 67% reduction in third-quarter losses, indicating progress towards profitability. The company has trimmed its workforce, exited everyday groceries, and scaled back non-core delivery services. These moves aim to optimize resources and pave the way for financial sustainability. In short, Jumia is making tough choices to focus on its core strength – e-commerce – and secure its future in the African market.

CBN eases fees on big deposits

In a boost for both businesses and individuals in Nigeria, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has scrapped processing fees on large cash deposits. This means no more 2% charges for individual deposits exceeding ₦500,000 or 3% charges for corporate deposits above ₦3 million. Although this fee-free zone is temporary, only lasting until April 2024, it gives everyone a breather from the financial penalty box.

Eliminating these helps more people to participate in the formal economy. For individuals and businesses, it becomes easier and cheaper to deposit large sums. This, in turn, can boost economic growth and development across the country. For the CBN, it aligns with their cashless policy goals by incentivizing people to keep their money in the banking system rather than under their mattresses. Banks might take a temporary hit on revenue, but the bigger picture is bright. More Nigerians depositing more money translates to a bustling formal economy and a boost to the cashless policy.

South Africa’s plan to tap $13.5 billion from its contingency fund to cut debt

According to Bloomberg, South Africa is considering using $27bln from its contingency reserves to reduce the government’s debt load or fund public-sector wages. The government is likely looking at this option because there is an election coming up and it doesn’t have enough money. They are not getting a lot of money from taxes because there is not enough electricity and the roads and trains are not working well, so the businesses that dig up things like gold and diamonds are not making a lot of money. Last month, the government said its debt would be 77.7% of the size of the economy in 2025-26, which is more than what it said in February when it said it would be 73.6%. The state is caught in a financial squeeze, juggling mounting debt-service costs and a ballooning civil-servant wage bill.

ICYMI: Market roundup