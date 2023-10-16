Here are three big stories from Africa’s business and policy space that might have escaped your notice but are essential to keep on your radar this week:

CBN lifts foreign exchange ban of 43 restricted items

On Thursday, Nigeria’s Central Bank (CBN) announced a strategic shift in its approach to the foreign exchange market, aiming to enhance liquidity. This change also marked the end of an eight-year ban on 43 items previously restricted from accessing forex through official channels. These policies, initiated during the tenure of former Central Bank Governor Godwin Emefiele, were designed to strengthen the naira.

The items previously banned were essentials like rice, cement, fertiliser, cosmetics, toothpicks, and poultry. In 2015, the CBN introduced restrictions on 41 items, excluding them from the nation’s official Import and Export Window (I&E Window), forcing them to rely on the black market. In subsequent years, two more items faced similar restrictions in 2018 and 2020.

This recent policy shift signals a more flexible and responsive approach from the CBN and reflects a significant step towards promoting a more open and dynamic foreign exchange market. By boosting liquidity and revising these restrictions, the CBN aims to create a more adaptable economic environment, potentially benefitting various sectors and contributing to Nigeria’s economy’s overall growth and stability.

Summary of IMF and World Bank meeting in Marrakech

The week-long meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank, which concluded on Saturday, saw leaders and experts discuss crucial global economic issues. The conversations revolved around three main challenges: the increasing debt burden, rising inflation, and persistent conflicts worldwide. Another primary concern was the widening wealth gap between affluent and less privileged nations, highlighting the urgent need for fairer economic policies and international cooperation.

Furthermore, the urgent matter of climate change took centre stage. Leaders emphasised the necessity of more decisive, collective actions to combat this pressing issue. The meetings reinforced the importance of finding practical solutions, promoting fairness in wealth distribution, and adopting sustainable economic practices. Clearly, a unified global effort is crucial to address these challenges effectively. By working together, the international community can pave the way for a more stable, equitable, and environmentally sustainable future for everyone.

Ghana’s inflation dropped year-on-year in September.

In September, Ghana’s inflation rate, which measures how prices of goods and services rise, dropped to its lowest point in a year, giving the country’s central bank some breathing room. An official announced that the yearly inflation rate decreased from 40.1% in August to 38.1%. The main reason for this decline was lower food prices, from 51.9% in August to 49.4%. On the other hand, prices of items other than food increased slightly from 30.9% in August to 29.3%. Every month, prices rose by 1.9%.

Inflation rates had dropped to 40.1% in August from 43.1% in July—a 10-month low. The steady decrease in inflation allows the central bank to keep borrowing costs stable in the upcoming month. The Bank of Ghana had earlier predicted that inflation would be around 29% by the end of the year. The latest development suggests positive trends in Ghana’s economy, making it a hopeful sign for its financial stability. More so, the country’s inflation rate improvement indicates that measures taken to manage the economy are beneficial, allowing consumers some relief from the soaring prices.

