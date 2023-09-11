Nigerian banks have agreed to repay a heavy debt of ₦120 billion, money owed to telcos for using USSD services. Umar Danbatta, the head of NCC, shared this update at the Telecom Executives and Regulators Forum (TERF) on Thursday, September 7th.

Danbatta said that after the Acting Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Folashodun Shonubi, intervened, banks agreed to pay off the accumulated debt and continue to pay for the USSD service under the corporate billing term. The telcos were reportedly considering alternative payment plans from the banks in August 2023.

Before that, in May 2023, the NCC had given the top telcos —MTN, Glo, Airtel, and 9mobile— the green light to stop USSD services for the banks. The telcos agreed to do this if the banks did not pay their dues.