Nigeria’s water crisis is a complex narrative of contrasts. While the country boasts of vast water bodies such as the Niger River and Lake Chad, a significant portion of the population struggles to access safe drinking water. It has been reported that Nigeria has approximately 60 million of its population living without access to basic drinking water, and 29 per cent of its children (approx. 26.5 million) experiencing high or extremely high-water vulnerability.

Furthermore, UNICEF reports that “Although about 70 per cent of Nigerians are reported to have access to basic water services, more than half of these water sources are contaminated. Also, although 73 per cent of the country’s population has access to a water source, only nine litres of water on the average is available to a Nigerian daily”. The scarcity of clean and drinkable water casts a significant shadow over the lives of millions of Nigerians, posing significant health and socio-economic development risks.

To address water scarcity and its impact on national and social development in Nigeria, Watergen, a trailblazer in atmospheric drinking water generation, has partnered with Macif Projects and Distribution Limited to introduce a revolutionary solution to Nigeria’s Water challenges.

Watergen’s technology presents a paradigm shift by harnessing an untapped potential of the atmosphere. Its innovative and sustainable solution uses a patented unique heat exchange technology to generate clean drinking water from the atmospheric air, bypassing traditional water sources’ limitations and contamination risks, and offering a lifeline to communities in need. The state-of-the-art water treatment system has unique filters, UV, and mineralization cartridges as part of its purification process to produce the highest quality safe and drinkable water, according to the EPA and NSF61 requirements for safe drinking water.

With a diverse range of products available, Watergen caters to various needs regardless of location or scale. Watergen’s water generation products, which Macif is bringing into the Nigerian market, range from an indoor machine with an output capacity of about 30 litres of water per day to an outdoor device that can generate up to 6,000 litres per day. The Watergen GEN-L, GEM-M PRO, Gen M1 and GENNY machines produce 6000 litres, 900 litres, 220 litres, and 30 respectively per day. With this diverse range of devices, Watergen can cater to households, hotels, restaurants, schools, offices, religious institutions, shipping and marine vessels, healthcare facilities, community centres, and any institutions requiring a reliable and safe drinking water source.

Furthermore, Watergen’s impact extends beyond immediate water provision. This innovative solution tackles the plastic waste crisis by mitigating the reliance on bottled or sachet water. As Watergen devices are a plug-and-drink solution, creating drinking water sources right at the point of consumption, they eliminate the carbon-intensive supply chains and the environmentally harmful plastic wastes that cannot be recycled, thereby reducing Nigeria’s carbon footprint in contribution towards global climate action. In an era where climate change poses significant challenges, Watergen’s technology represents a tangible step towards sustainable practices and responsible environmental stewardship.

Watergen’s atmospheric water generators also contribute to climate resilience. As Nigeria grapples with increasingly frequent and severe droughts and extreme weather events, traditional water sources face mounting pressures. Nigeria can bolster its water security and adapt to a changing climate by diversifying water sources and capitalising on the abundance of atmospheric air. This technology empowers urban and rural communities alike, offering a ray of hope in the face of water scarcity.

The ripple effect of continuous access by all to clean water is extensive, positively impacting the growth and development of the country and its population. Watergen’s technology offers economic benefits for individuals and communities as reliance on traditional water sources incurs substantial costs over time, straining budgets and limiting financial opportunities. By transitioning to atmospheric water generators, Nigerians can significantly reduce their water-related expenses and redirect resources towards other essential needs. Additionally, the widespread adoption of this technology has the potential to stimulate local economies, create employment opportunities, and foster entrepreneurship in the water sector.

The United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) provide a framework for countries to address pressing global challenges, including water scarcity and plastic pollution. By adopting Watergen, Nigeria can position itself as a leader in sustainable water management and contribute to global efforts in achieving SDG 6 (ensuring availability and sustainable management of water and sanitation for all) and SDG 12 (ensuring sustainable consumption and production patterns).

By harnessing the power of the atmosphere, Watergen’s technology provides a sustainable and scalable solution to ensure access to clean and drinkable water for all Nigerians. Beyond water provision, it tackles plastic waste, contributes to climate resilience, positively impacts public health, and promotes sustainable development. With concerted efforts from stakeholders across sectors, Nigeria can embrace this ground-breaking solution and pave the way for a brighter future where water security becomes a reality.

