Upfield Foods, maker of the iconic Blue Band, Flora and Rama spreads, and foremost global plant-based consumer products company has been announced as the ‘Best Company in Work Place Practices’ at the 15th edition of Africa’s prestigious Sustainability Enterprise and Responsibility Awards (SERAS).

At the SERAS award ceremony which was held recently in Lagos Nigeria, Upfield was nominated in seven categories, including 5 nominations for its exceptional Canola Farmers project which is increasing the resilience of canola supply chains in Kenya and has improved the livelihoods of over 7000 farmers till date. The company emerged winner of Best Company in Work Place Practices, taking home the prize in a category with several top organizations as nominees, including Nestle and International Breweries.

The SERAS is Africa’s biggest and most prestigious Awards promoting Sustainability and Corporate Social Responsibility on the continent. It is an initiative of TruCSR to annually inspire commitment and action from stakeholders in the private sector, and provide a basis for the measurement of development progress to stakeholders and global leaders who have adopted the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), towards increasing Africa’s chances of meeting the SDG targets by 2030. This year’s event was themed; ‘Driving Sustainability Through Circularity: Localizing the SDGs for Greater Impact’.

Speaking about the awards, Managing Director, Upfield West Africa, Bamidele Moses Amao said: “We are pleased to have been nominated in seven prominent categories amidst top organizations in Africa, in our maiden outing at the SERAS awards. As a company, we work towards our vision and mission with a responsibility to act ethically in our business operations; protecting people and the planet. We are honoured that our efforts as a socially responsible organization, especially our good workplace practices, are recognized externally”.

Head, Corporate Affairs and Communications, Africa & Middle East at Upfield, Motola Oyebanjo also expressed delight at the recognition. She noted: “Upfield’s Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) strategy aims to deliver our vision for ‘A Better Plant-based Future’, driven by our culture of performance, passion and care. Care for all our stakeholders, including our associates and the communities where we operate. This is what has been recognized by the SERAS and we are committed to doing even more.”

Upfield was nominated in the following categories; Best Company in Work Place Practice, Best Company in Supply Chain Management, Best Company in Environmental Stewardship, Best Company in Financial Inclusion, Best Company in Poverty Reduction, Deborah Leipziger Africa Prize for Innovation and Best New Entry. The company has, within a few years, positioned itself as a leader in business, social responsibility and sustainability.

About Upfield

Upfield makes people healthier and happier with great-tasting, plant-based nutrition products that are better for the planet. As a global plant-based company, Upfield is the number one producer of plant-based spreads and cheeses with more than 100 brands, including iconic brands Flora™, Rama, Blue Band, Proactiv, Becel, I Can’t Believe It’s Not Butter, Country Crock and Violife®.

With headquarters in Amsterdam, Upfield sells products in over 95 countries and have 15 manufacturing sites throughout the world. The company employs over 4200 Associates. Since 1871, Upfield has been the authority in the spreads category which gives it unmatched experience, know-how, and inspiration.