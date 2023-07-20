Co-Creation Hub has announced the call for applications for the Uniinovators Startup-in-Residence program designed to inspire innovations in selected tertiary institutions in Africa – namely, the University of Ibadan (Nigeria), University of Lagos (Nigeria), University of Nairobi (Kenya), Riara University (Kenya), University of Namibia (Namibia) and Namibia University of Science and Technology (Namibia).

The program will support 30 student-led innovations from the aforementioned universities in an effort to sustain and accelerate the participation of academia in the innovation ecosystem in Africa. Eighteen of these student-led teams who scale through after a pitch demonstration will participate in a knowledge exchange with leading researchers in their fields and get the opportunity to travel to Germany for physical sessions to help to strengthen their prototypes. They will then receive funding and advisory services towards building and deploying their MVPs in the marketplace and in partnership with the industry where applicable.

The Uniinnovators Startups-in-Residence program will be administered by Co-creation Hub (CcHUB) with Make-IT in Africa, a project implemented by Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH on behalf of the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ).

See more details on the program here.

Register for the information session – A walk-through session on how to apply.

Link to apply for the program.