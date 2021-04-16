Jack Dorsey announced on Monday, April 12, 2021, that Twitter is establishing its presence in Africa, with Ghana as its first African headquarter.

🇬🇭 Twitter is now present on the continent. Thank you Ghana and @NAkufoAddo. #TwitterGhana https://t.co/tt7KR3kvDg — jack (@jack) April 12, 2021

The choice of Ghana as HQ for Twitter’s Africa operations is EXCELLENT news. Gov’t and Ghanaians welcome very much this announcement and the confidence reposed in our country. 1/3 #TwitterInGhana #TwitterGhana https://t.co/HdCqFgXK0x — Nana Akufo-Addo (@NAkufoAddo) April 12, 2021

The news caused a furore on Twitter; it excited Ghanaians but upset Nigerians who thought Nigeria would have been Twitter’s first African base. You know, being quote-unquote “the giant of Africa” and seeing as Dorsey enjoyed his brief visit to the country in 2019.

But not all Nigerians share the grim sentiment of anger, or entitlement, as some people pointed out. It is true that many are saddened by the news, but it is more a sadness based on disappointment than anything else. Disappointment on what could have been had we business-friendly policies and a better government. Disappointment at being robbed of opportunities.

This excerpt from Twitter’s statement announcing its decision says it all:

“As a champion for democracy, Ghana is a supporter of free speech, online freedom, and the Open Internet, of which Twitter is also an advocate. Furthermore, Ghana’s recent appointment to host The Secretariat of the African Continental Free Trade Area aligns with our overarching goal to establish a presence in the region that will support our efforts to improve and tailor our service across Africa.”

This is what many Nigerians were and are upset about. Nigeria has the numbers, the talent, and the market. So, why not here? Let’s have a look at some of the reactions to the news, some of which are downright funny, but true.

The critical …

Before deciding to enter a new market, serious firms do a PESTEL analysis. Twitter must have done that too. Political: how politically stable is Nigeria compared to Ghana?

Economic: Would you want to invest in Nigeria, with its crazy monetary policies, high inflation etc. — Onye Nkuzi (@cchukudebelu) April 12, 2021

The thing about Twitter launching in Ghana is that it’ll set precedent for other companies to follow. Having offices with Nigerian talents where they’ll be free from harassment is possible. Open shop in a relatively saner country where Nigerians can easily move to and work from. — Taslim O. (@taslimokunola) April 12, 2021

Under @MBuhari, our ease of doing business is so bad that it’s easier for terrorists to get phone lines than law abiding residents. You can land in Ghana’s Kotoka Airport and get a SIM card at the airport. But a camel has to pass through the eye of a needle to get one in Nigeria — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) April 12, 2021

In 2013 Nigeria was the top foreign investment destination in Africa – Then Nigerians decided to commit economic suicide The gift of 2015 keeps on giving… https://t.co/sF56Ak1vr0 — King Alfred (@KingDouyeAlfred) April 12, 2021

The shade …

Can you even imagine Twitter having a Nigerian office? AGF will serve them papers to delete accounts daily. DSS can show up to intimidate the hapless staff. Nah imagine it?? They chose Ghana and rightfully so. Love that for them — Bisola (@Bisolaaa) April 12, 2021

Someone will make a joke about Buhari next thing you will see headline: “DSS storms the Twitter office in Ikoyi for bringing the office of the president into disrepute” Or some bottom barrel shit like that — Bisola (@Bisolaaa) April 12, 2021

Abi you didn’t see the rubbish that played out on this very bird app in October last year? Is Nigeria in any shape or form a beacon for freedom of expression ? Twitter said: Aired DFKM pic.twitter.com/Zd0oxqlaVl — Bisola (@Bisolaaa) April 12, 2021

Twitter staff from across the globe will start work in the Lagos office and on the first day find out that they cannot buy SIM cards 🤡 PLEASE AND PLEASE!!!! — Bisola (@Bisolaaa) April 12, 2021

We brought in a group of expats in December. Till today, none of them has a Nigerian phone number, because you can’t buy SIM cards. Ease of doing business 😒 — Editi Effiòng (@EditiEffiong) April 12, 2021

We were all here when this regime and her supporters accused Jack and Twitter of sponsoring the #EndSARS protests. A clown even went ahead to institute a sham law suit in that regard. It would have been nothing short of madness on their part to have come here instead of Ghana. — Malachy Odo II (@MalachyOdo1) April 12, 2021

Said clown:

Then Adamu Garba will show up with his lawyers to serve the Lagos Twitter Office papers for “intellectual property theft” or some shit Actually if you wanted them to open in Nigeria you don’t wish Twitter well and that’s on that — Bisola (@Bisolaaa) April 12, 2021

Stereotyping, unlawful arrests, and other tales …

You are coming from work at night with laptop bag, SARS officer stop you & call you yahoo boy but you bring out ID card that you are a staff of Twitter. Officer: oh, na una do #EndSARS that year ba! Enter the bus. Jack is not a fool anyway. — Opeyemi Babalola (@CACCOT1) April 12, 2021

Jack thinking about coordinating with the police after they pick up Twitter staff 3 weeks after launch pic.twitter.com/fhbgLMmdZ0 — 10X Tech Bro (@OdunEweniyi) April 12, 2021

On becoming a giant …

Twitter Headquarters now in Ghana, Wizkid now stays in Ghana, most people spent their Festive Szn in Ghana. Slowly but surely Ghana is becoming a Giant in Every Aspect while Nigeria just has Population, Jollof Rice & Vibes. — Odogwu 👑 (@Daddy_Nomso) April 12, 2021

Nigeria attracted $2.6 billion FDI in 2020, Ghana attracted $627.52m FDI in the 1st 1/2 of 2020. Population

🇳🇬: 200m

🇬🇭: 30m Nigeria is now the baby lion of Africa. https://t.co/9DDPmvFAhk — theonly1acre (@theonly1acre) April 12, 2021

I am happy that Twitter is building a dev team in Africa. The team is focused on Africa's LARGEST market (Nigeria) but will be based in its SANEST market (Ghana). Sanity > ingenuity. Nobody wants to deal with erratic regulators, poor infrastructure, and security concerns. — Dr. Tayo Oyedeji (@tayooye) April 13, 2021

Well done comrades …

To the group of young Nigerians inside Twitter who worked really hard pitching their country, I’m so proud of you. You did an amazing job. Sad that your country ultimately let your efforts down. — Editi Effiòng (@EditiEffiong) April 12, 2021

Looking on the bright side, Twitter is actively building a team for its Ghanaian headquarter and is recruiting across Africa. The new team members would be working remotely, so send in that resume.