Jack Dorsey announced on Monday, April 12, 2021, that Twitter is establishing its presence in Africa, with Ghana as its first African headquarter.

The news caused a furore on Twitter; it excited Ghanaians but upset Nigerians who thought Nigeria would have been Twitter’s first African base. You know, being quote-unquote “the giant of Africa” and seeing as Dorsey enjoyed his brief visit to the country in 2019.  

But not all Nigerians share the grim sentiment of anger, or entitlement, as some people pointed out. It is true that many are saddened by the news, but it is more a sadness based on disappointment than anything else. Disappointment on what could have been had we business-friendly policies and a better government. Disappointment at being robbed of opportunities.

This excerpt from Twitter’s statement announcing its decision says it all:

“As a champion for democracy, Ghana is a supporter of free speech, online freedom, and the Open Internet, of which Twitter is also an advocate. Furthermore, Ghana’s recent appointment to host The Secretariat of the African Continental Free Trade Area aligns with our overarching goal to establish a presence in the region that will support our efforts to improve and tailor our service across Africa.”

This is what many Nigerians were and are upset about. Nigeria has the numbers, the talent, and the market. So, why not here? Let’s have a look at some of the reactions to the news, some of which are downright funny, but true.

Looking on the bright side, Twitter is actively building a team for its Ghanaian headquarter and is recruiting across Africa. The new team members would be working remotely, so send in that resume.

