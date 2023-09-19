Turaco, Africa’s leading tech-enabled affordable insurance company, today announced the acquisition of MicroEnsure Ghana, a pioneering microinsurance company from MIC Global. Under the deal, MicroEnsure will rebrand as Turaco Ghana and retain the expertise of the existing team and leadership. The acquisition is part of Turaco’s long-term vision to provide simple and accessible insurance to one billion people.

The expansion increases Turaco’s operational markets to four–Kenya, Uganda, Nigeria, and Ghana–and active policies by 25%. New and existing customers will benefit from improved tech-driven processes, which will reduce the turnaround time of claims paid out and optimise service offerings. The acquisition will also provide an opportunity for Turaco to bolster partnerships with incumbents and develop a strategic reinsurance partnership with MIC Global, one of the leading micro-reinsurance businesses in the world.

Ted Pantone, Co-founder & CEO of Turaco, said: “This deal marks a significant milestone for our growth and expansion strategy for Africa and a strategic move to drive innovation into a market that has one of the continent’s highest insurance coverage rates. We are excited about the opportunity to build on the 15-year legacy of MicroEnsure and leverage our customer-centric tech solution to provide affordable and accessible cover.

“Turaco Ghana is a fantastic team with lots of enthusiasm and most importantly, expertise for this next chapter, which we’re confident will make this transition period seamless for our partners and customers.”

According to 2021 census data, Ghana has one of Africa’s widest insurance coverage levels, with more than 60 per cent of its population holding either the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) or a private health insurance scheme. Yet millions of Ghanaians still lack access to healthcare, with more than 10 per cent experiencing catastrophic financial shocks due to yearly health expenditures. Those who do have insurance find it hard to use, with complex exclusions and slow turnaround times for claims payment.

Leona Abban, General Manager of Turaco Ghana, said: “As a pioneer of microinsurance in Africa, we focused on making an impact while providing affordable insurance to low-income customers. Over our 15-year history, our inclusive approach has benefited 3 million Ghanaians with the safety net of being insured. As we move into this next growth phase as Turaco Ghana, we look forward to leveraging our in-market experiences to improve our approach further and capture additional segments of the market that have historically been excluded.”

Turaco Ghana (formerly MicroEnsure) was the pioneer microinsurance intermediary in Ghana, providing insurance for low-income earners and the first to launch mobile insurance through Tigo in 2012 and Airtel in 2013, serving 3 million customers. In 2020, the company provided insurance protection to 4,000 Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises in Ghana, with free comprehensive life and business protection in partnership with the United Nations Capital Development Fund. In 2020, it launched a health protection plan for customers of Vodafone Ghana.

Harry Croydon, Co-Founder & COO of MIC Global, commented: “I am delighted to partner with Turaco as they take over management and operations of MicroEnsure Ghana (now Turaco Ghana). We are confident that our micro-insurance products and the unique Turaco model will drive continued success in providing millions of customers the insurance safety net they need ”

Launched in 2019, Turaco uses technology to increase access to affordable insurance with a seamless and customer-centric approach. Turaco’s B2B2C business model leverages partnerships with tech-enabled, mass-market companies such as telcos, banks, and fintechs, to provide easy distribution and insurance management. Turaco embeds its service as a white-labelled offering that is bundled with a partner’s core product or service, integrating with their existing payment processes to collect premiums. Leveraging its proprietary algorithms, Turaco ensures claims are processed within 3 days. Through its active partnerships, Turaco has designed and delivered a suite of bespoke insurance packages, including medical, life, asset, and vehicle insurance, that have already covered over 1,300,000 lives across Nigeria, Kenya, Uganda, and now Ghana.

About Turaco

Turaco is a Pan-African insurtech driving financial resilience in emerging markets with simple and affordable health and life insurance for the underserved mass market. Founded in 2019, Turaco is present in Kenya, Uganda, Nigeria, and Ghana. Turaco partners with leading mobile network operators (MNOs), technology-enabled companies and financial institutions to embed and distribute insurance products to their customers.

With Turaco, individuals can secure insurance coverage with premiums starting as low as $1 per month. Turaco processes claims in less than three business days, ensuring customers receive their money when they need it the most. With a vision to insure 1 billion lives, Turaco has insured more than 1.3 million lives and has facilitated the payment of more than 15,000 claims to date.

About MIC Global

MIC Global is a full-stack digital insurance company that provides embedded insurance for today’s digital world. MIC Global’s Lloyds Syndicate 5183 is at the centre of its reinsurance capability and ability to support businesses across the world.