All roads in the Federal Capital City led to the Heineken Capital Bar at Transcorp Hilton Abuja for the Heineken® Grand Night on Wednesday 23rd February 2021, in celebration of the partnership between Heineken® and Transcorp Hilton Abuja on the exclusive, five-star Heineken Capital Bar.

The event kicked off at 7pm with the arrival of guests who were treated to a brief tour of the various sections of the new Capital Bar facility including the main area of the bar itself, the back bar, and the outdoor bar terrace, with guests appreciating the aesthetics and unique design of the bar floors and walls as well as the general cosy ambience. Managing Director, Nigerian Breweries, signed the Heineken Capital Bar frame as a ceremonial indicator of the launch of the bar.

In attendance were top executives from Heineken including the MD, Hans Essaadi; the management team of the renowned Transcorp Hilton Abuja MD/CEO, Mrs. Dupe Olusola; Hotel Manager, Islam El-Maddah and Director of Operations, Ashley Smith. Notable retailers of Heineken beer in Abuja as well as the National Trade Marketing Manager for Nigerian Breweries Plc, Mr. Funso Ayeni were also in attendance.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Funso Ayeni said, “At Heineken, we understand that as a global, top-quality beer brand, we play a huge role in the satisfaction and happiness of our customers. We are excited to be able to connect with and serve our customers better by bringing their favourite beer closer to them through this partnership with the prestigious Transcorp Hilton Abuja on the Capital Bar.”

Speaking further, Transcorp Hilton Abuja, MD/CEO, Dupe Olusola said “Over the years, we have partnered with global brands to complement the delivery of luxurious hospitality to our guests at Transcorp Hilton Abuja. Our collaboration with Heineken for Capital Bar is one of such. With Capital Bar, we have been able to offer a differentiated lifestyle experience as we have consistently done across our outlets. At Capital Bar, our guests enjoy an amazing time every week, with the finest drinks, quality entertainment and great food.”

The Heineken and Transcorp Hilton Abuja partnership on the Capital Bar is a first-of-its-kind collaboration designed to provide superior entertainment and consumer experiences for lovers of Nigeria’s premium beer brand as well as customers of Abuja’s leading hospitality organisation. Superstar Musician, MI provided thrilling entertainment to the guests with back to back, spectacular live performances of his hits into the night. Many attendees opined that they were wowed by the Heineken branded interior decor of the Capital Bar facility as well as the cocktails and mouth-watering Transcorp Hilton Abuja food served at the event.

With a vision to deliver superior quality beer by placing greater focus on meeting the needs of customers, Heineken continues to move beyond providing high-quality beer to providing unique experiences for consumers.

To stay updated with more stories on the Heineken Capital Bar Grand Night, follow @capitalbar_abuja on Instagram.

About Heineken Beer

Heineken premium beer is the pioneer beer brand that has made its way around the world. It first came to Nigeria in 1946 and since then, Heineken beer has become the country’s top leading uncompromised, premium lager beer, renowned for its matchless taste, superior quality and its penchant for advocating responsible drinking and socializing. Heineken stands out as a true global beer brand; a beer you can enjoy in upscale bars and establishments.

About Transcorp Hilton Abuja

Transcorp Hilton Abuja, a multiple winner of the World Travel Awards, including Africa and Nigeria’s leading Business Hotel for seven consecutive years, is owned by Transcorp Hilton a leading hospitality brand listed on the Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX), which also owns Transcorp Hotels Calabar and aura by Transcorp Hotels, an online booking platform for hotels, short-let apartments, food and experiences.