When it comes to investing in property, Africa offers many attractive opportunities. With a growing economy, rising middle class, and increasing demand for housing, many African countries are becoming popular destinations for real estate investment. Investing in real estate can be a lucrative venture, and Africa offers a range of opportunities for property investors. Although, various factors affect the price of properties in different regions.

According to Numbeo’s Property Prices Index, which uses the price-to-income ratio as the basic metric, the lower the ratio, the better the property value. It is commonly measured as the ratio of median apartment costs to median family disposable income expressed in years of earnings. Here are the top five African countries with the best property value. These countries present viable investment opportunities for individuals or companies looking to invest in African real estate.

Tunisia

Tunisia takes the top spot as the African country with the best property value in 2023. With a price-to-income ratio of 4.14, the property is relatively affordable in the country. The cost of living in Tunisia is also relatively low, making it an attractive destination for ex-pats looking to settle down in Africa. Tunisia is a small country on the Mediterranean coast of North Africa. It is known for its beautiful beaches, ancient ruins, and colorful markets. The country has a stable economy and a growing tourism industry, making it a great place to invest in property. Tunisia is also known for its friendly people and rich cultural heritage, which has been shaped by centuries of influence from various civilizations, including the Romans, Arabs, and French.

Morocco

Morocco comes in second on the list, with a price-to-income ratio of 5.32. The country has a diverse range of properties available, from modern apartments to traditional riads. With its warm climate, stunning scenery, and rich culture, Morocco is a popular destination for tourists and ex-pats alike. Morocco is a country of rich history, diverse culture, and stunning natural beauty. It has been a popular tourist destination for many years, attracting millions of visitors each year. The country’s economy is also on the rise, making it a great place to invest in property.

Egypt

Egypt takes the third spot on the list, with a price-to-income ratio of 6.09. The country has a rich history and culture, and its real estate market offers a wide range of properties to suit different budgets and preferences. From modern apartments to historic villas, there’s something for everyone in Egypt’s property market. The Northern country has a rapidly growing population, which is driving demand for affordable housing. The government has responded by launching several large-scale affordable housing projects, which are attracting foreign investors. Additionally, the country has a large and growing middle class, which is driving demand for high-end properties as well.

Algeria

Algeria comes in fourth on the list, with a price-to-income ratio of 6.92. Despite being the largest country in Africa, Algeria’s real estate market is relatively affordable. The country’s property market has seen significant growth in recent years, with the government investing in infrastructure and attracting foreign investors. The country, despite its political and economic challenges, has a significant potential for real estate investment due to its large population and vast oil and gas reserves. The government has been working to create a more business-friendly environment, which could attract foreign investors to the country’s real estate market.

Nigeria

Nigeria rounds out the top five African countries with the best property value in 2023, with a price-to-income ratio of 7.76. Despite some economic challenges, Nigeria’s real estate market remains attractive to investors due to the country’s large and growing population. The property market in Lagos, the country’s largest city, is particularly active, with a range of properties available to suit different budgets.