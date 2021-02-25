Titan Trust Bank Ltd in collaboration with the International Finance Corporation (IFC), recently launched an online platform to empower business owners with digital marketing skills to enable them tmanage and grow their businesses amid the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic.

Noting that the private sector is dominating the business landscape in the Nigerian economy, the bank mentioned that “the sustainability of businesses in the private sector is paramount as they are important contributors to the economy and are a source of job creation and global economic development.”

The programme which has been dubbed, “Doing Business Online,” is aimed at helping business owners cope with the operational stress of the current pandemic. It also seeks to enable them create an active online presence, digitalize their product services and find new ways to engage with customers.

Read more: Vanguard