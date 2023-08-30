Two weeks ago, a petition to ban TikTok in Kenya was filed. The petition urged Kenyan legislators to consider measures against the platform’s potential erosion of societal values by either banning it or setting up effective internet content regulations. Amidst the pandemonium, last week Friday TikTok announced plans to set up its regional headquarters in Kenya. The announcement came following a meeting between TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew and Kenyan President William Ruto. Chew said that TikTok is committed to working with the Kenyan government to ensure that the platform is used in a safe and responsible way. He also pledged to improve TikTok’s content moderation policies and practices to ensure that they are fair, transparent, and consistent.

Is this the answer to Kenya’s concerns?

TikTok’s move could be mutually beneficial for both the platform and Kenya. Kenyan has a large market, with over 8.8 million social media users as of January 2021, according to Statista. Kenya could also benefit from TikTok’s potential to create jobs and opportunities for its young population, which suffers from a high unemployment rate of 17.6%. On the broader side, TikTok in Kenya could have a significant impact on African content creators, who currently do not earn money from their videos on the platform. TikTok could introduce a revenue-sharing model that rewards creators based on their engagement metrics, similar to what Twitter recently introduced. TikTok could also promote and celebrate the rich and diverse culture of Africa by featuring more local content on its platform, such as campaigns or challenges that showcase the beauty, history, or traditions of different African countries or regions.

The concerns over TikTok’s in Kenya TikTok is not the first social media platform to face a ban threat in Africa. In June 2021, Nigeria suspended Twitter indefinitely after it deleted a tweet by President Muhammadu Buhari that threatened secessionists. The ban was eventually lifted after Twitter agreed to meet some of the government’s demands, such as paying an applicable tax and establishing a legal entity within Nigeria. However, this did not happen, even after Nigeria lifted its ban. Moreover, social media platforms may also face ethical dilemmas when dealing with sensitive or controversial issues in Africa, such as balancing freedom of expression with respect for cultural diversity, handling hate speech or incitement to violence, and protecting user data and privacy. However, TikTok’s CEO has said that he respected the laws and norms of each country and that he would ensure that the content on the platform was moderated to fit community standards.

TikTok’s decision to set up its regional headquarters in Kenya is a bold and strategic move that could have significant implications for both parties and the social media landscape in Africa. By setting up a regional headquarters in Kenya, TikTok is demonstrating its commitment to the Kenyan market. As Africa’s population grows and urbanizes rapidly, social media platforms will have to adapt and innovate to meet the needs and expectations of their users.