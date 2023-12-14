TikTok, the popular short-form video platform, is setting up a $1.49 million fund to support small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in Kenya, after its earlier announcement to establish its regional headquarters in Kenya. The fund, which is part of TikTok’s global initiative to empower local communities and creators, aims to provide loans, grants, training, and mentorship to Kenyan entrepreneurs who use TikTok to showcase their products and services.

Interestingly, TikTok says the fund is a response to the challenges faced by many SMEs in Kenya, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, which has disrupted their operations and reduced their revenues. 83% of MSMEs reported a decline in revenue due to COVID-19, with an average drop of 68%. The fund is in partnership with Yunus Social Business. It will provide loans, grants, training, and mentorship to SMEs in sectors like fashion, beauty, food, education, entertainment, and tourism, who use TikTok to showcase their businesses.

TikTok’s fund is one of the largest investments by a social media platform in the SME sector in Kenya. If delegated correctly, over 500 SMEs in Kenya will benefit from it and create over 10,000 direct and indirect jobs. However, this isn’t just about financial muscle. TikTok recognizes the vibrant Kenyan community that has fueled its success. Kenya is home to TikTok’s highest usage globally. The country has a staggering 54% share of global TikTok usage, while the global average is only 16%. This shows how much Kenyans have embraced the platform and produced diverse and engaging content which has become a key driver of economic growth and job creation.

Notably, the fund is coming a few months after TikTok faced a ban threat in Kenya. In August, a petition was tabled in Parliament citing explicit content and lack of privacy as reasons to outlaw the platform. The petitioner, Bob Ndolo, claimed that TikTok promotes violence, explicit sexual content, hate speech, vulgar language, and offensive behavior among young people, which are a serious threat to the cultural and religious values of Kenya. However, the government eventually ruled out the ban after TikTok agreed to implement stricter rules to address the concerns of inappropriate content and privacy violations that led to a petition in the first place.

This is reminiscent of when Twitter was banned in Nigeria after the platform removed a tweet by President Muhammadu Buhari that threatened secessionists. Twitter then agreed with the government to pay applicable taxes and establish a legal entity within Nigeria. These demands, however, remained unmet even after Nigeria lifted the ban. Twitter did, however, set up their headquarters in Ghana.

Nevertheless, TikTok’s fund reflects the growing importance of digital platforms in the economy. In 2020, YouTube launched a $100 million fund to support African creators and artists with grants, training, mentorship, and networking opportunities. Digital platforms have become increasingly important in the economy because they enable new forms of value creation, innovation, and competition. They account for 70% of the top 100 digital corporations by market capitalization. UNCTAD also estimates that the global value of cross-border data flows was $2.8 trillion in 2019, equivalent to 3.5% of global GDP.