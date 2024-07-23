A few weeks ago, Nigeria announced the simultaneous commissioning of 12 CNG stations in Abuja and Lagos. The 12 CNG stations are part of a broader effort by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), which has been actively deploying CNG stations across the country. In a press release from the regulatory body, the Group Chief Executive Officer of NNPC Limited, Mallam Mele Kyari said NNPC and its partners would also build three Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) stations in Ajaokuta. “There is simply no way to turn back on delivering CNG for all Nigerians. It is the right thing to do. Is it late? Yes, but we will make progress, we will cover the gap to ensure that the volatility we see with Premium Motor Spirit (petrol) does not apply to gas,” Kyari stated.

The transition to electric vehicles (EVs) and compressed natural gas (CNG) as alternative fuel sources is gaining traction in several African countries. This shift is driven by the need to reduce carbon emissions, lower fuel costs, and improve energy security. As of 2022, the total consumption of natural gas in Africa amounted to roughly 5,745 billion cubic feet. Egypt and Algeria were by far the largest natural gas consumers on the continent, with over 2,122 billion cubic feet and 1,693 billion cubic feet, respectively. Here are the African nations leading in EV and CNG adoption.

South Africa

South Africa leads the continent in EV adoption, with the highest number of registered electric vehicles. As of 2023, there were approximately 1,000 EVs on South African roads, a significant increase from 400 in 2019. The South African government offers tax incentives for EV buyers and has invested in charging infrastructure, with over 200 public charging stations, primarily concentrated in urban areas. CNG usage is also on the rise, particularly in the public transportation sector. Johannesburg’s Metrobus operates a fleet of over 150 CNG buses, reducing the city’s carbon footprint and fuel costs.

Moreover, CNG usage in South Africa is expanding, particularly in the public transportation sector. Johannesburg’s Metrobus operates a fleet of over 150 CNG buses, effectively reducing the city’s carbon footprint and operational fuel costs. This initiative is part of a broader strategy to enhance public transport sustainability and efficiency.

Morocco

Morocco’s commitment to renewable energy is a key driver of its EV adoption. The country’s ambitious energy strategy aims to achieve 52% of its energy mix from renewable sources by 2030, creating a supportive environment for the growth of EVs. In 2022, EV sales in Morocco surged by 20% year-on-year, with over 500 EVs sold. The government’s provision of subsidies and tax incentives has played a crucial role in encouraging EV purchases.

Additionally, Morocco is making strides in CNG infrastructure, particularly for commercial vehicles. The government plans to convert 10,000 taxis to CNG by 2025, supported by a combination of government grants and partnerships with private sector entities. This initiative is expected to significantly reduce urban air pollution and contribute to Morocco’s overall environmental goals.

Kenya

Kenya’s government is actively promoting EV adoption through policies and incentives. The National Electric Mobility Policy aims to have 5% of all vehicles as EVs by 2030. Kenya has seen a surge in EV imports, with over 350 EVs registered in 2023, compared to just 100 in 2020. The government is also investing in charging infrastructure, with over 50 charging stations operational nationwide. Nairobi has launched pilot projects to convert public service vehicles (PSVs) to CNG, aiming to reduce urban air pollution. The project includes the installation of CNG refueling stations and conversion kits for existing diesel engines.

Nigeria

Nigeria is gradually embracing EVs, with Lagos State leading the initiative. In 2023, Lagos introduced its first fleet of electric buses, operated by the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA). This move is part of a broader strategy to modernize public transport and reduce emissions in one of Africa’s most populous cities.

Nigeria is also developing its EV charging network, with plans to establish 50 charging stations by 2025 in major cities like Lagos, Abuja, and Port Harcourt. The federal government is promoting CNG as a viable alternative to petrol and diesel through the National Gas Expansion Programme (NGEP), which aims to convert 1 million vehicles to CNG by 2025. This initiative seeks to reduce Nigeria’s reliance on imported fuels and lower emissions.

Rwanda

Rwanda’s Vision 2050 includes goals for green and sustainable transport. The government is encouraging EV imports by offering tax incentives and reducing import duties. Rwanda’s EV market is growing, with over 200 electric motorcycles and 100 electric cars on the roads as of 2023. The government has partnered with private companies to install 20 public charging stations in Kigali. While CNG usage is not yet widespread, Rwanda is exploring its potential, particularly for heavy-duty vehicles and public transportation.

The shift towards EV and CNG usage in Africa is gaining momentum, driven by environmental goals, economic incentives, and supportive policies. Africa’s CNG And LPG Vehicle Market size is estimated to be$1.28 billion in 2024. Natural gas is expected to account for 30% of Africa’s energy mix by 2050. As long as infrastructure develops and adoption rates increase, Africa is poised to become a significant player in the global green transportation space.