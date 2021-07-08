The COVID-19 pandemic has had a devastating effect on industries and economies globally. But while some industries are recuperating speedily, others are lagging. To check the spread of the virus and protect the well-being of citizens, governments around the world enforced COVID-19 restrictions on both national and international mobility. Thus, tourism, an industry that thrives on mobility experienced severe contraction.

A jointly issued report by the UN Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) and UN World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) estimates that the global economy could lose $4 trillion due to the direct impact of COVID-19 on tourism and its ripple effect on other sectors closely linked to it for the years 2020 and 2021.

According to the report, international tourist arrivals declined by about one billion (or 73 percent) in 2020, and by 88 percent in the first quarter of 2021. The report warns that the recovery of the tourism sector is largely dependent on the uptake of COVID-19 vaccines globally. It assumes a 75 percent reduction in tourism in countries with low vaccination rates and a 37 percent reduction in countries with relatively high vaccination rates.

“The world needs a global vaccination effort that will protect workers, mitigate adverse social effects and make strategic decisions regarding tourism, taking potential structural changes into account,” UNCTAD Acting Secretary-General, Isabelle Durant said.

UNWTO Secretary-General Zurab Pololikashvili said, “Tourism is a lifeline for millions, and advancing vaccination to protect communities and support tourism’s safe restart is critical to the recovery of jobs and generation of much-needed resources, especially in developing countries, many of which are highly dependent on international tourism.”

For many developing countries, poor access and distribution of vaccines are projected to make a post-pandemic recovery in the tourism industry remarkably slow, with an estimated reduction in arrivals being between 60 and 80 percent.

Coronavirus and tourism in Africa

According to Worldometer, Africa has over 5,670,574 total cases of COVID-19 with 145,093 deaths. According to the supply forecast made in March 2021, the African continent would receive around 600 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines by the end of 2021 under the COVAX initiative. This would represent the vaccination of 60 percent of the 1.3 billion African population by June 2022.

Compared to an average of 68 doses per 100 in developed countries only about two doses of vaccine have been administered per 100 people, in Africa. Less than one percent of Africa’s population has been fully vaccinated

It is pertinent to note that there is a new strain of the virus that has led to a recent spike in the number of confirmed cases and deaths on the continent. The Delta variant, as it is called, is presently the most contagious, and it is estimated to be 30 percent – 60 percent more transmissible than other variants. Its presence has been recorded in 16 African countries and it is dominant in South Africa, which accounted for more than half of Africa’s cases.

South Africa is one of the countries that benefit heavily from tourism in Africa. The tourism sector employs more than a million people in the country, just like in Kenya, Tanzania, Ethiopia, Tanzania, and Nigeria.

Between April and May 2020, the Department of Tourism, South Africa provided a R200 million (about 11million dollar) Tourism Relief Fund to assist Small Micro and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMMEs), which the industry is mainly comprised of. The relief fund is to assure the continued survival of SMMEs in tourism beyond the pandemic. But with the presence of the Delta Variant and the low vaccination rate, the industry’s chance of recuperating soon looks bleak.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced a return to level-four measures last week. Lockdown restrictions have been upgraded and there is a prohibition of gatherings and limitations to travel in and out of the country. South Africa has over two million cases of COVID-19 and more than 61,000 deaths. Of a population of about 59 million, less than two percent have been vaccinated.

In a 2019 UN report, the tourism sector represents more than 10 percent of the GDP for 15 African countries. And for 20 of the 55 African states, the share of tourism in the national wealth is over eight percent. The tourism sector contributes immensely to the GDP of countries like Seychelles, Cape Verde, and Mauritius (above 25 percent of GDP). According to the report, tourism employment comprises more than 20 percent of total employment in Seychelles, Cape Verde, São Tomé and Príncipe, and Mauritius.

Seychelles, a small country on the east coast of Africa with a population of about 98,347 has vaccinated more people per head against Covid-19 than any other country in the world. Over 70 percent of the population has received at least one dose. Even with this feat, there has been a recent surge in cases and the country has been forced to impose some restrictions on mobility. The rise in cases is believed to be caused by increased economic activities. Seychelles has over 15,000 Coronavirus cases and 71 deaths.

These countries are obvious indicators that stability in Africa’s tourism industry would take a while. It is estimated that about 12.4 million jobs in the travel and tourism industry (equivalent to 51 percent of tourism employment) were lost as an impact of the pandemic in Africa.

The tourism sector is expected to recover faster in countries with high vaccination rates, like France, Germany, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and the United States. However, UNWTO reports that tourism experts do not expect a return to pre-pandemic arrival levels until 2023 or later due to barriers such as travel restrictions, slow containment of the virus, low traveller confidence, and a poor economic environment.

Written by Adekunle Agbetiloye