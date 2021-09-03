gjvjljlklk;k;;l
Elsewhere on Ventures
Business
- Shareholders reinforce confidence in Oando’s management at the 42nd annual general meeting
- 76 percent of African and Middle Eastern SMEs in food and entertainment are optimistic about future growth
- The CBN freezes bank accounts of fintech companies. What this means for the fintech industry.
- With 5G technology 95 percent ready for deployment in Nigeria, here’s how it will transform the economy
Policy
- Naturgy accuses NLNG IOC shareholders of anti-trust and discriminatory practices
- Past investor experience may not bode well for Djibouti’s privatization drive
- The 10 key provisions of the Petroleum Industry Bill
- The CBN freezes bank accounts of fintech companies. What this means for the fintech industry.
Life
- Key highlights from Oando’s webinar on Africa’s position and plans for the COVID-19 vaccine
- 14-year-old Kareem Waris Olamilekan’s art journey is bound to inspire you
- ‘Influence’, the award-winning film about the weaponization of information, is now available in Nigeria
- How Jason English inspired the next generation of South African engineers
Innovation
- How Jason English inspired the next generation of South African engineers
- Flutterwave and PayPal partner to ease payment processes for African businesses
- ‘Telemedicine and health tech startups like CribMD are the future’- Ifeanyi Ossai
- DLM Capital Group launches first Pegasus fintech challenge for Nigerian tech Innovators