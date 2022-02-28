Using Social media is one of the most popular online activities. According to German data giants Statista, over 3.6 billion people used social media worldwide in 2020. They predict that the number should increase to almost 4.41 billion in 2025. The rise of social media usage over the past few years is a phenomenon that continues to astound social scientists worldwide. Slowly, social media has grafted its way into every fibre of society. It is becoming inevitable.

Facebook (or Meta) can boast of 2.4 billion users, while its sister companies, Whatsapp and Instagram, have over one billion users each. YouTube has 1.9 billion users, while ByteDance-owned video-sharing app TikTok also hit the one billion user mark. Facebook had a total penetration of 1.5% of the world population in 2008. That number jumped to 30% in 2018. Social media is omnipresent in this time and age. It can be used to uncover valuable insights about your buyers and how they view your products, services, and brand. Social media is also used to handle customer complaints, shape brand perception and drive revenue up.

The increasing popularity of social media means that opportunities in the social media space have also increased. It presents new career opportunities to individuals and has become a marketing tool/channel for companies that now employ social media marketing to sell more and gain visibility online. They also use it to attract and retain customers. On average, people spend over two hours on social media every day. That is more than enough time for marketers to put products in your face.

The Owlet is harnessing the rising influence of social media marketing

The Owlet is a social media marketing (SMM) agency headed by Olusehinde Elijah Kolawole. The firm specializes in social media management services for resellers. The Owlet is a digital growth agency that uses social media to connect clients and prospective customers. They harness their social media expertise to engage customers and drive profitable action. The Owlet handles social media pages for clients and strategizes value-adding campaigns to promote products and increase revenue.

CEO Elijah said, “Primarily, we help firms set up a social media marketing strategy. The first thing we always ask our clients is what is your social media marketing goal? That guides us to our strategy. The goals of an NGO looking to raise awareness for out-of-school children are different from an insurance firm looking for more subscribers. The targets for both firms are different. We develop effective social media marketing strategies for companies from various industries. It is simple and very complex. Our conversion rate speaks for itself. Our profitability speaks for itself. We are helping companies to increase their revenue. Our ads are putting millions in revenue in our client’s pockets. We know how to create ads that convert. With years of experience playing this field, we know what works. We have increased leads for our clients by 120%. Some companies just want us to build and maintain a solid presence on social media. For them, we create a marketing strategy that reaches their target groups directly. We also know how to retain them sustainably.”

Youth, the powering organism behind The Owlet

The Owlet’s team is young and full of social media savants astutely breaking down and analyzing data from campaigns. It is not a coincidence. It is by design. Youth has always been at the back of his mind when establishing his companies. “We believe in empowering young people to be able to achieve more and earn more,” he enthused. “The team is young and vibrant. They are brimming with unorthodox ideas. We have interns in school that work remotely, and we are all building this company for more of us. The young people of Nigeria are an untapped yet infinitely gifted natural resource to this country. It is a shame other countries are tapping it better than our government.”

The thriving work culture within the firm has earned The Owlet its positive employer brand. Smart and young people work in a company that allows them to express themselves and grow. “We let them get the mistakes out of their system early. They are enthusiastic, and they will learn from it.” The firm also allows its other workers to play their part from anywhere in the world.

On funding and finances

One aspect of The Owlet that sticks out amongst other emerging tech startups is its financing. Elijah has refused to look for funding and has self-financed the journey so far. ”People think it is because we are afraid to fail, but we have not failed so far. Maybe I am a bit paranoid. I have never liked being under someone’s control. That paradigm does not work for me. When you take money from angel investors and venture capitalists, you are under their control. You cannot do as you want. We work with freedom here, and we do what is best for us as a business.”

Elijah, a Mathematics graduate from the University of Osun began to dabble into the tech space to fill in extra time he had while in school. His first job was mundane, he recalls. “I realized how much I hated it when I left. It was so boring. I was making small money, enough to be comfortable, but I was bored. I spent most of my time there reading. The work was not challenging at all, so I quit. It was around the same time as the explosion of Twitter, Instagram, and other social networks. I was super into the spaces and always trying to build stuff on social media. I also had a lot of friends who were trying to run their businesses and get seen online. At first, it was just helping them build a brand online, but more of them wanted my services. If a small campus laundry service can be successful online, the food vendor next door wants some of that action too. It was young guys taking a chance, to be honest. We ran everything out of a dorm room.”

