WeChat, China’s dominant social media and payment app started as a messaging app. But once it gained 200m users in 2013, it expanded into social gaming, adding mobile payment functions that resulted in WeChat Pay. Afterwards, it expanded its functionalities to allow customers to do anything from buying bus tickets and purchasing luxury goods to paying their rent. With these all-encompassing features, the WeChat app became what could be defined as the first “super-app.”

What are super apps? They are a single digital platform that offers a range of consumer services via a seamless user experience. They offer a plethora of functions such as banking, grocery delivery, microfinancing, messaging, shopping, and ride-hailing. Usually, super apps start by offering a core service, which they leverage to provide several services afterwards.

These multi-function apps have been popular in Asia for a while. However, their traction elsewhere in the world has been slower. Consumers in western and MEA markets have mostly messaged, hailed taxis, ordered food, and paid for things with different apps. Following the successes of WeChat, Meituan, and Alipay in China, startups like Careem in Dubai, Halan in Egypt, Safeboda in Uganda, Gozem in Togo, and Gokada in Nigeria have adopted the super app model. Now, the super app space is buzzing with new players from the Middle East and Africa region.

Why the MEA is a fertile region for the growth of super apps?

A recently published study by Mastercard and Economist Impact attributes the rise of super-apps in the Middle East and Africa to population growth, digital access, connectivity, a diverse demographic, increasing trust, and affordability.

The MEA region is expected to be home to 3.4bn people by 2050, making it the potential most populous region in the world. While governments in the Middle East are investing in emerging technologies and fintech, Africa is hosting a teeming digitally savvy population with an unquenchable thirst for new technologies and innovation.

Another reason for the rise of super-apps is migration. For example, some MEA countries, such as the Gulf states, host many workers from other countries, whereas other markets produce large emigration flows and have large diasporas living abroad. These distributed populations create demand for international money transfers, a significant market for fintech firms. With a promising demographic and the migration factor, the MEA shows great promise for super apps.

The prevalence of low-end mobile phones, and high internet costs in the MEA, also make super-apps an attractive product in the region. MEA has historically been the region with the lowest levels of connectivity and high fixed-line broadband costs. Mobile operators have provided the region with affordable low-end smartphones. In Africa’s most populous country, the smartphone market is growing rapidly. For example, smartphone penetration rose from 20 per cent in 2016 to 48 per cent mid-2020 and is projected to reach nearly 60 per cent by 2025. Super-apps offers an all-in-one platform that requires less bandwidth and data to operate.

Super apps could also help solve the region’s financial inclusion problem by connecting consumers to services they’d not have access to otherwise. The MEA region is home to many unbanked people for whom the introduction of internet-enabled mobile devices provides access to previously inaccessible financial services. In Nigeria, 36 per cent of the adult population remained financially excluded at the end of 2020. Although fintech is rapidly bridging this financial inclusion gap, super apps can do even more. In Kenya, M-Pesa has helped increase financial inclusion from 25 per cent to over 80 per cent of all adults.

Lastly, the proliferation of locally active super apps across the MEA region while larger cross-regional players are few serves as a lighthouse for investors on the sea of opportunities. Firms such as Uber have emerged local champions, expanding from ride-hailing to restaurant delivery. MTN has introduced person-to-person mobile money payments on its Ayoba app.

Other businesses have sought partnerships to expand their capabilities, such as Vodacom in South Africa, which joined forces with Alibaba’s AliPay, another popular Chinese super-app, to launch VodaPay in May 2021. The acquisition sums for regional apps – from US$500m (iFood) to over US$3bn (Careem) – suggest a valuable market.

With these identified opportunities, a technological provider is required to help various players in the super apps space navigate the space with ease. Ngozi Megwa, Senior Vice President, Digital Partnerships MEA – Mastercard, stated, “With its digital-first approach, MasterCard can be that single technology provider of choice to connect diverse players like telcos, digital e-tailers, and fintech to become super-apps by providing technology solutions, platforms, and propositions that enable a superior digital experience and drive greater inclusion for people across MEA.”

Challenges to the rapid adoption of super apps in the MEA region

The study by Mastercard and Economist Impact identifies the harmonization of national policies as the biggest challenge to scaling super-apps in the MEA region. More than 60 countries with over 1,000 languages and divergent economy, policy, and cultural environments constitute the MEA region. Despite efforts by the African Union and the Gulf Cooperation Council to promote the harmonization of industrial and data policies, the current fragmentation poses a significant challenge for super-apps seeking to expand their reach.

Beyond individual government policies, the harmonization of policies across the region is expected to be the key strategic choice determining the future of super-apps. The direction in which the government steers industrial and data policies will be critical to the rapid adoption of super apps.

The lack of vast data pools is also a barrier to the adoption of super apps in the MEA region. Analysing data collected from customers gives digital services invaluable information on consumer preferences. Super apps multiply this by collecting data across a series of connected services. Since data sharing between territories is constrained by local regulations, there is a limited market from which super-apps can collect customer data. This, in addition to low levels of connectivity and lack of technological infrastructure, makes for a region characterised by relatively low levels of data availability.

Written by Adekunle Agbetiloye