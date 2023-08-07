The landscape of work in South Africa is rapidly transforming as remote work gains momentum across industries. The rise of remote work in South Africa has been fuelled by advancements in technology, the desire for work-life balance and cost-saving opportunities for businesses and organizations.

As remote work becomes a preferred option, tech retailers in South Africa are stepping up to provide the necessary tools and solutions for success.

In this era of digital transformation, disruption has become a constant phenomenon in the world of work, resulting in a mass migration to remote and then hybrid work, causing talent shortages across many industries, as some jobs, according to the latest report from the World Economic Forum, are fast declining in demand while the advent of new technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, Big Data, Internet of Things as well as Cloud Computing are creating new jobs.

Also, more than 75% of organizations are already considering the adoption of these technologies in the next five years from 2023.

Ready for the future

While about 23% of jobs are expected to change by 2027, with 69 million new jobs created and 83 million eliminated, tech retailers in South Africa are expected to play a pivotal role in preparing South Africans for the future of work and heralding the shift to remote work for businesses and individuals.

Lack of access to resources

The World Economic Forum’s 2023 Future of Jobs Reports that 44 percent of worker skills will be disrupted over the next five years with Analytical Skills, Creative Thinking and Technological Literacy among those in the greatest demand. The WEF also predicts that six in ten employees will require further skills training, but many will lack access to the resources they need.

As affirmed by the South Africa Economic Outlook 2023 carried out by the PWC, job landscape and technological change in South Africa are part of challenges being faced by the local companies, businesses and organizations, making it imperative for tech retailers like PC International to provide a comprehensive range of hardware, software, collaborative tools and support services tailored to the needs of remote workers. As companies embrace the remote work trend, PC International offers cutting-edge solutions that help businesses and individuals thrive in this new work environment in South Africa.

Key Roles Being played by PC International and Other Tech Retailers in South Africa:

– Providing essential hardware and devices;

– Ensuring connectivity solutions;

– Facilitating collaboration with software tools;

– Enhancing cybersecurity;

Empowering businesses

As South Africa’s workforce, businesses and individuals continue to embrace remote work and prepare for the future of work, PC International holds the duty as the leading tech retailer in South Africa to support South Africans for a seamless transition with the availability of the latest technology devices and support services to empower organizations and businesses to easily adapt to the future of work and harness the full benefits of remote collection.

“We understand the challenges that come with transitioning to remote work, and our goal is to make this journey as seamless as possible for our customers. Through our comprehensive range of products and services, we aim to enable businesses and individuals to thrive in the remote work environment and unlock their full potential”, said Peter Koen, PC International, South Africa.

About PC International:

PC International is a leading tech retailer providing a wide range of hardware, software and support services. With a focus on empowering organizations and individuals to adapt to the future of work, PC International delivers cutting-edge technology solutions that facilitate remote work environments.