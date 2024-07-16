Payments, the backbone of the financial services industry, have rapidly evolved in the past few years, especially since the COVID-19 pandemic. In Africa, digital payments were once a blip in an otherwise cash-based economy, but with increased adoption of mobile phones and internet penetration, they have become a mainstay in daily life.

The value of Africa’s digital payments market is projected to reach $195 billion in 2024, more than double the value in 2020. This exponential growth is due to the increased adoption of POS devices, digital remittances, e-commerce, blockchain technology, and mobile money.

Blockchain Technology

Blockchain technology stands out as a transformative force in the realm of digital payments. Africans have turned to cryptocurrencies as a means of sending money across countries and as a hedge against inflation. The revenue of the continent’s cryptocurrency market is projected to reach $457 million in 2024.

Beyond cryptocurrencies, blockchain’s decentralized ledger technology offers significant potential. Its ability to provide secure, transparent, and immutable transaction records makes it an ideal solution for various payment processing challenges.

Traditional cross-border payments often involve multiple intermediaries, leading to high fees and slow processing times. Blockchain can eliminate these intermediaries, reducing costs and increasing transaction speed. Companies like Zone, Africa’s fastest growing payment infrastructure company, allows financial institutions to connect directly with each other, enabling real-time settlement, reconciliation, and dispute management through their regulated blockchain network for payments.

By leveraging blockchain, Zone ensures that transactions are not only faster and more secure but also more cost-effective compared to traditional methods. At least Fifteen of Africa’s largest banks and fintech companies have signed up on Zone’s network with most of them, currently using the network to process payments.

One unique feature of Zone’s technology is its ability to support both fiat currencies and digital assets, including stable coins. This dual capability enables seamless back and forth transitions between traditional and decentralized finance, creating a hybrid financial ecosystem that caters to a broad spectrum of users.