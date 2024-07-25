The UK Government is championing environmental innovation in Nigeria, through the prestigious, The Earthshot Prize. Speaking at a reception to host the Earthshot delegation in Abuja, the acting British High Commissioner, Gill Lever said that the UK Government has been a long-standing partner in Nigeria on climate and environmental issues and is proud to be part of efforts to support sustainable and transformative projects.

This includes the UK’s work in protecting the endemic gorilla species in Cross River State, as well as the Propcom+ programme which is boosting the climate resilience of farmers and reducing food insecurity. Also, the United Kingdom Nigeria Infrastructure Advisory Facility (UKNIAF) is driving investment in clean off-grid energy projects for underserved communities.

Acting British High Commissioner, Gill Lever, said:

“The Earthshot Prize, spearheaded by Prince William and the Royal Foundation, stands as a beacon of hope and innovation in our collective quest to address the pressing environmental challenges of our time.

“As we gather here tonight, we reaffirm our commitment to a sustainable future, echoing the Prize’s mission to incentivize change and revitalize our planet.”

Speaking at the reception, CEO of The Earthshot Prize, Hannah Jones, said:

“There are thousands of game changers and entrepreneurs committing their lives to solving our generations’ biggest challenges and the opportunity to drive awareness and support of their work is critical to the mission of The Earthshot Prize.

“We are grateful for the opportunity to come together with our partners and supporters to shine a light on the many solutions across Africa, to pull hundreds of others into focus across the continent, and to inspire a new generation of innovators.”

The event also witnessed a presentation from Reeddi, a 2021 Finalist of the Earthshot Prize providing clean energy at an affordable price to individuals and businesses.

Founder and CEO of Reeddi, Olugbenga Olubanjo said:

“Reeddi is thrilled to have received the credibility and support brought by the Earthshot Prize. This recognition has enabled us to scale our solutions to even more communities and regions where energy access is a significant challenge.

The insights from our partners and investors associated with the Earthshot Prize have been invaluable, allowing us to innovate both our hardware and software. As a result, we are delivering more advanced solutions that make access to electricity seamless for Nigerians and Africans.”

The reception which held in partnership with leading African entertainment company, MultiChoice Group, was also an opportunity to celebrate the individuals and organizations dedicated to environmental stewardship.