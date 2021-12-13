Africa has the highest number of expatriates globally. Contrary to the stereotype that it is a disease-ridden and violent region, it has shown tremendous prospects over the years. And the fact that foreigners keep flocking into the continent further proves its potential.

Africa is the second-most populous continent, housing over 1.3 billion people. However, the high numbers do not match the resources in the countries. Since the demand is higher than the supply, professionals come seeking greener pastures.

Expatriates are also attracted to Africa for its rich culture. But not all cities give them the best of experiences. For example, N’Djamena, Chad, and Lagos, Nigeria, are the most expensive cities for expatriates this year.

Expatriates have ranked the best cities to work in this year. The 2021 Expat City Ranking includes 57 cities from around the globe. However, only four African cities had enough respondents to qualify for this year’s ranking, and two of them ranked in the bottom ten.

Nairobi, Kenya

Nairobi moved up 50 places from last year’s ranking after receiving excellent results in the Getting Settled and Finding Houses Index. The Kenyan city ranks 12th out of 57 in the Expat City Ranking 2021, making it the top African city for expatriates.

According to the report, Nairobi ranks 4th globally in the Getting Settled Index. 78 per cent of expatriates in Nairobi described the residents as friendly, which is high compared to the global average of 69 per cent. Also, 74 per cent of expatriates in Nairobi are happy with their social life. That’s 17 percentage points more than the global average (57 per cent).

Nairobi also ranks sixth in the Finance and Housing Index. 82 per cent of expatriates have no trouble finding housing, and almost half (49 per cent) of them find it affordable.

Cape Town, South Africa

Cape Town ranks 41st out of 57 in the Expat City Ranking 2021. It ranks 15th on the Getting Settled Index. Expatriates find it easy to socialize, make new friends and feel at home in Cape Town. It even ranks 3rd in the Leisure and Climate subcategory. 81 per cent of expatriates enjoy its weather and outdoor lifestyle.

But expatriates are not pleased about some of its attributes. Cape Town does well in the Local Cost of Living (18th) and the Finance and Housing (13th) Indices. Most expatriates say housing is easy to find, but only 40 per cent find it affordable.

The city also has a poor ranking in the Quality of Urban Living Index (51st). 42 per cent of expatriates are worried about the city’s political stability, and 43 per cent worry about their safety. More than half (53 per cent) of them are also displeased with the state of the local economy.

Cairo, Egypt

Cairo ranks 52nd out of 57 in the Expat City Ranking 2021, making it one of the worst cities for expatriates. Its position was because it had the lowest ranking for health and environment. Expatriates also rank the city’s transportation poor (52nd). 22 per cent of expatriates in Cairo are unhappy with their jobs, and 42 per cent worry about the local career opportunities.

However, most expatriates find it easy to make friends in Cairo as the residents are friendly. They also don’t have a hard time finding housing and believe it’s relatively affordable. Cairo also ranks 7th best in cost of living globally.

Johannesburg, South Africa

Expatriates rank Johannesburg 55th out of 57 countries globally, making it the least favourite African city. Expatriates believe its transportation and politics are the worst among the 57 countries. Many of them also worry about their safety. The urban environment and healthcare were also dissatisfying.

Johannesburg also ranked poorly in job satisfaction and job security. The majority of expatriates in this city say it’s easy to find affordable housing. However, many of them are discontent with the cost of living in the city.

Written by Oluwatosin Ogunjuyigbe