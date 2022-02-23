The leading global accreditation body, the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB) has extended the accreditation of all business degree programmes of Lagos Business School (LBS). This reaccreditation, which is valid for five years, reaffirms LBS premier status as being the only business school in Nigeria and one of eight in Africa to be accredited by AACSB.

While congratulating each institution on their achievement, the Executive Vice President and Chief Accreditation Officer of AACSB, Stephanie M. Bryant said; “Every AACSB-accredited school has demonstrated a focus on excellence in all areas, including teaching, research, curricula development, and student learning. The intense peer-review process exemplifies their commitment to quality business education.”

AACSB has for more than a century been synonymous with the highest standards in business education. It is a global nonprofit association for the business education industry providing quality assurance, business education intelligence, and learning and development services to over 1,700 member organizations and more than 840 accredited business schools worldwide. It is the largest global business education network, linking students, academia, and businesses to advance the cause of business education around the world.

Commenting on the milestone, the Dean of LBS, Professor Chris Ogbechie stated that “by the feat of the AACSB Re-accreditation, Lagos Business School has once more distinguished itself as a management education provider of high repute in Africa. The reaccreditation is an external validation of our excellent quality; our goal through our MBA programmes and other executive programmes to develop responsible leaders who are solving Africa’s social and institutional business problems”.

The accreditation is international in scope and reach, and AACSB works under the belief that accredited schools should be of the highest standard and reflect changing trends and innovation in business education. Its accreditation process reflects this commitment to fostering engagement, acceleration, innovation and amplifies impact in business education and demands business schools to perform at the highest level continually.

About Lagos Business School

Lagos Business School (LBS) is the graduate business school of Pan-Atlantic University (formerly Pan-African University). LBS offers academic programmes, executive programmes and short courses (customised to specific company needs, as well as open enrolment courses) in management education. Its offerings have been ranked among the best in Africa as it systematically strives to improve the practice of management on the continent.

The business school’s efforts have been recognised by several world-class accreditations and rankings. Besides the quality bar set at world standards, LBS programmes also stand out because of the emphasis on professional ethics and service to the community. Education at LBS is comprehensive, drawing on the experiences of a multinational faculty and participants. Learning is participant-centred and uses the case study method and the group work approach. Activities are held at the school’s purpose-built facilities whose lecture halls see more than 3,000 participants yearly from indigenous and multinational companies. These attest to the expert teaching, the relevance of the programmes and the overall benefits derived from attending.

LBS is a member of the Association of African Business Schools (AABS), the Global Business School Network (GBSN), the Principles for Responsible Management Education (PRME), AACSB International-The Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business and the Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC), alongside 220 leading graduate business schools worldwide. GMAC is an organisation of leading graduate management schools in the world and the owner of the GMAT exam.