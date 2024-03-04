Nigerian ICT firm, Thamani Consulting, has expressed its commitment to leveraging affordable technology solutions and innovations to fast-track the growth and efficiency of businesses in Africa. Thamani provides solutions that solve business problems across multiple disciplines and industries, with footprints in the Oil & Gas, Telecoms, Manufacturing, Financial Services, and the Public Sector.

“Currently, Thamani Consulting stands at a vantage point. With over 20 years of combined market experience executing successful IT Projects with local and multinational organisations, the company aims to capitalize on its experience, expertise, and goodwill to improve the strategic utilization of Technology by organizations in Africa. Support capacity building of Companies through access to requisite Information Technology Training” said the Managing Partner, Olubunmi Abegunde.

One of the company’s major capacity development projects is its SAP training, aimed at enabling and boosting capacity for organizations that already use SAP in Africa. The program targets Business Power Users, Managers new to SAP, but require SAP knowledge in their regular jobs, Personnel transitioning from one business role to another, Project Managers, and anyone wishing to develop consulting skills in a chosen area of SAP. More information on this can be found on the company’s website.

Other services where Thamani adds value include SAP Implementations, Software Asset Management, Plant Maintenance Process Automation, Procurement Process Automation, SAP Data Archiving, Software Quality Assurance Testing, and Sales and Operations Planning Automation for the Manufacturing Industries.

The technology solutions firm has also reiterated its focus on Africa, whilst committing to holding itself to high standards that focus on client value, quality, and client satisfaction in deploying the solutions that help its clients reach their goals.

According to the Managing Partner, Olubunmi Abegunde, Thamani prioritizes the balance of quality and affordability in the choice of solutions it provides to clients. “We strive for quality, client satisfaction, and client value realization in all our endeavours, holding these in higher value above our professional fees. We envision becoming a premium ‘go-to’ Technology Services company across Africa, distinguished by our integrity and the exceptional quality of work we consistently deliver.”

Olubunmi Abegunde added that Thamani Consulting prioritizes professionalism, client value creation, integrity, and individual respect in addition to its commitment to excellence. “These fundamental values emphasize every facet of the company’s operations, shaping its interactions with clients, partners, and stakeholders, ensuring a culture of trust, reliability, and exceptional service delivery,” Olubunmi added.

As this firm embarks on its journey to reshape the African business approach, Thamani continues to rely on technology, innovation, and a deep understanding of the African market to thrive and make an impact in a highly competitive market. The firm aims to empower businesses to thrive in today’s dynamic environment.