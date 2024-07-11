Northern Nigeria’s evolving socio-economic fabric is marked by progress and challenges, particularly a massive gap in healthcare access for its teeming population. While urban areas benefit from relatively good health services, remote communities struggle to access primary medical care and remain vulnerable to common illnesses. These pressing challenges call for a new approach, and the innovative telemedicine drive led by Reliance HMO across the region has the potential to bridge the healthcare access gap and pave the way for a healthier future for the underserved. What Are the Promises of Telemedicine? A strong case can be made for improved healthcare driven by telemedicine in northern Nigeria. This region is home to fast-growing business communities and a dedicated community of NGOs passionately committed to improving public health outcomes. The limited physical infrastructure and healthcare resources present significant barriers to quality medical care in the region. Yet, telemedicine—the strategic application of digital health technologies to provide remote medical care: offers a transformative solution to bridge this critical gap. By leveraging commonly used technologies like mobile phones and the internet, telemedicine breaks down geographical barriers between specialists and their patients, enabling remote consultations regardless of location and unlocking the potential for a healthier Northern Nigeria. In a region where resources are scarce, this can be transformative. Such a shift could cause visible upgrades in health outcomes, encouraging entrepreneurs, non-profits, and the population at large to lead healthier, more productive lives. The growing adoption of Reliance HMO’s telemedicine services across the region is a testament to the potential of this innovative approach. In 2023 alone, over 1000 patients utilised these services, resulting in about 5000 consultations managed by fifty-four certified doctors. This trend continued into 2024, with a rapid increase in new and returning patients, adding up to over two thousand medical consultations by the end of April 2024.

With the increasing acceptance and reliance on telemedicine, especially among young adults, who constitute a significant portion of the region’s demographic, telemedicine has become a viable healthcare solution and a clever opportunity to expand healthcare access.

Expanding Medical Access and Empowering Women

One of the most compelling benefits of telemedicine for the northern region is its ability to expand healthcare access for women. A tracker by a leading telemedicine provider shows that 35% of the telemedicine users from the north in 2023 were women, a significant figure given the traditional gender roles in the region. This finding underscores the natural tendency of telemedicine to empower women with private and convenient access to medical advice and treatment while saving families significant medical expenses. By deepening engagement and awareness, communities and NGOs in the north can further increase the above percentage and extend the benefits of telemedicine to more underserved women.

Extending Health Impacts and Saving Significant Costs For businesses and NGOs in the north, the substantial cost-savings associated with telemedicine mean it’s not just an alternative healthcare solution but a strategic and sustainable investment. It reduces the need for local and international medical trips, minimises programme interruptions, and demonstrates a commitment to people’s well-being. Integrating innovative telemedicine services into your medical outreach programme and your team’s health insurance plan can accelerate impact and cultivate loyalty in a region where monetary incentives are often not the primary motivators.

The Future of Healthcare in Northern Nigeria Reviewing the status of the Nigerian healthcare system upholds the perspective that telemedicine is non-negotiable for Northern Nigeria, just like the rest of the country. With one of the highest out-of-pocket health expenditures in the world, accounting for well over 70% of total health expenditure , and some studies showing 12% of initial medical visits to traditional healers in rural areas, there is an urgent need to alleviate the financial burden on Nigerians and ease access to healthcare. Nigeria’s government spending on healthcare is relatively low, with the FG allocating only 4.6% of its 2024 fiscal budget to the health sector and only meeting the 15% budget allocation to health set by the African Union. Businesses and NGOs in the north must look beyond the government and collaborate with private healthcare providers, currently delivering 70% of health services in Nigeria, to integrate and extend the coverage of viable healthcare solutions like telemedicine to meet people’s health needs. Pioneering Telemedicine & Innovative Healthcare Integrating telemedicine into your healthcare programmes, especially in underserved areas, has enormous benefits and can improve impacts. As noted by the UNDP, telemedicine can mitigate geographic barriers, reduce costs, enhance health programmes, and provide greater access to quality health services. It’s important to note that telemedicine alone is insufficient to address the complex health challenges facing northern Nigeria; however, accelerating its adoption across the region increases access to essential health services and delivers significant impacts.

Reliance HMO continues to expand its impact across northern Nigeria, with a strategic focus on telemedicine and transformative healthcare models, expanding healthcare access, and changing how communities engage with health services. As governmental bodies, NGOs, and businesses collaborate to improve healthcare outcomes, telemedicine remains a critical tool to provide broader and more affordable healthcare access to more people, building on easily accessible technologies. From preventative care to chronic disease management and emergency response, this model can significantly improve the overall health and well-being of the region’s population. By moving and expanding access to telemedicine, we can create a more inclusive, responsive, and efficient healthcare system that serves everyone regardless of location.