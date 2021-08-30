TechCabal, the leading pan-African publication on innovation and technology, will host its first hybrid event of the year. The conference, which will be its biggest yet, is tagged “The Future of Commerce”.

The Future of Commerce is expected to be a high-production-value event and the biggest conversation on commerce this year in Africa and across the globe. Attendees at the conference will cut across startups, investors, banks, telecoms companies, FMCGs, policymakers, small businesses, tech enthusiasts, and everyday consumers.

At the event, registered stakeholders will learn the shifts in the industry, buying behaviour, and how they can better prepare to take advantage of the rising tide as organizations or as individuals. The event will look at how global events like the COVID-19 pandemic have shaped consumer behaviour and how businesses can apply their models to these changes.

Speaking about the event, Olanrewaju Odunowo, Head of TechCabal Insights, said, “The COVID-19 pandemic changed the face of commerce. Not only did businesses have to adjust their processes and systems, but consumers also changed their shopping habits. More than 84 per cent of consumers have shopped online since the pandemic. We saw businesses introduce things like contactless payments and curbside deliveries.”

“Although the worst of the pandemic is over – thankfully there are now vaccines – the question for most businesses is what next? What will the next few years look like for commerce? Will the trends we are seeing remain the same? Will there be any significant changes? There are talks of new variants – how should businesses prepare? These are the questions we plan to answer at the conference.”

Confirmed speakers at the event include Juliet Anammah – Chairwoman, Jumia Nigeria and Group Chief Sustainability Officer, Ray Youssef – CEO, Paxful, Nakampe Molewa, General Manager (Sub-Saharan Africa), Uber Eats, Nkebet Mesele – Senior Director, Solutions Management), Visa, Tayo Oviosu – Founder and CEO, Paga, and many others.

Apart from the insightful learning experience that the conference will provide, there will be networking opportunities between attendees and key stakeholders. This networking will lead to partnerships, mergers and other cross-continent collaborations.

The conference will also be a rich gathering where investors can find the most innovative companies looking to scale their businesses across Africa through a pitch competition. DAI Magister and Paystack are partners with TechCabal on this event, with Doroki, Chipper Cash and Klasha as sponsors. The event is free to attend, and potential attendees can sign up here.