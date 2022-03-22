In honour of International Women’s Month, Tangerine Africa a leading financial institution in Nigeria has launched a campaign tagged #Protecting22Dreams to give hard-working female entrepreneurs free access to essential insurance plans for a year.

Through the campaign, 22 women will have access to the #Protecting22Dreams insurance bundle which gives them access to SME-Insurance to protect their business from loss or damage; health Insurance to enable them access quality care when they need it; life insurance to provide for their family when they are no longer here. Subscription to these plans will last for a year, and at no cost.

Nigeria is home to over 23 million female entrepreneurs – one of the highest numbers in the world – and 41% of businesses in the SME sector are owned by women. Daily, these women rise above all odds to set sail to their dreams and achieve a better life for themselves and their families. However, in a field where stability is critical to thriving, most of these women do not have access to essential insurance plans that will empower them to keep chasing their dreams and keep them going no matter what.

With #Protecting22Dreams Tangerine is not only giving women the confidence and support they need to build successful businesses but the cover needed to thrive across all angles of their lives. The campaign also raises awareness for making insurance accessible to everyone irrespective of their social or economic background.

You can nominate any female entrepreneur you think deserves the #Protecting22Dreams bundle, at www.tangerine.africa/iwd