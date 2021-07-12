Partners of Sterling One Foundation and board members of the Health Workers Fund gathered for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic’s outbreak at an exclusive dinner held at the prestigious Wheatbaker Hotel in Ikoyi, Lagos, to celebrate their incredible journey so far. The goal was to thank the board members and partners of the Health Workers Fund, a financial intervention initiative dedicated to assisting the workforce assigned to treat and protect citizens during the pandemic.

Ventures Africa, one of Africa’s leading communication platforms, was among the many corporate partners recognized. The platform’s significant involvement in the Health Workers Fund demonstrates its unwavering dedication to positively transforming society. Hygiea HMO, Cerebre Digital, TRACE TV, Today’s Woman magazine, Netcore Solutions, and Sterling Bank were also recognized.

Board members of the Health Workers Fund also honoured at the event include Dr. Olaokun Soyinka, the Chairman of the board; Mr. Obinnia Abajue, MD Hygeia HMO; Dr. Halimah Sanda, Founder/CEO, Romeo & Zainab Boudib Foundation; Mr. Obinna Ukachukwu, Divisional Head, Health and Education, Sterling Bank; Dr Victoria Egunjobi, Deputy Director, Lagos State Ministry of Health; Mr. Daniel Ikuenobe, former Chairman, Economic Management team, Edo State; Princess Toyin Adegbite-Moore, Executive Director, West Africa at African Venture Philanthropy Alliance and Mrs. Olapeju Ibekwe, CEO, Sterling One Foundation. Technical advisers to the board are Dr. Babayemi Osinaike, Head of Accidents and Emergencies, Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) and Mr. Abubakar Suleiman, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Sterling Bank.

Distinguished guests who attended the event included Dr. Emmanuella Zamba, General Manager, Lagos State Health Management Agency; Mr. Clemson Ayegbusi, Education and Cultural Affairs Specialist, United States Consulate; Dr. Tunde Ayeye, Chairman, International Facilities Services; and Dr. Victor Okhai, President, Directors Guild of Nigeria.

Mr. Abubakar Suleiman, CEO of Sterling Bank, spoke about how the bank’s response to the pandemic crisis shed light on the plight of health workers who were risking their lives to save others. He urged the partners to stay committed to the cause because there was still much work to be done in the health sector. Partners and board members expressed their excitement not only about their contributions but also about what the future holds in terms of other healthcare projects. They all committed to continuing to be a part of the change that the Sterling One Foundation had started.

The Fund’s 154 beneficiaries also expressed their heartfelt gratitude to the Fund’s donors, partners, and board members. At the event, a short but powerful documentary titled ‘On The Battlefront‘ was shown, in which one of the beneficiaries, Dr. Adeife Adetola, who was part of the core COVID-19 response team in Lagos, narrated her journey of fear, bravery, mental instability, and loneliness in serving people she had never met before.

Guests were formally introduced to Sterling One Foundation by the CEO, Olapeju Ibekwe, who profusely praised the laudable partners and highlighted the Foundation’s goals, some of her accomplishments through the crowdfunding arm, Giving.ng, and a sneak peek into the Foundation’s plans to be an additional social impact vehicle to positively transform society by touching the lives of the less privileged. She further said that they are looking forward to more partnerships on the Sustainable Development Goals.