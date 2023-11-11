The Sterling One Foundation, committed to sustainable development and environmental stewardship, partnered with Microsoft Nigeria, Sterling Bank, The Sun Media, Oando Foundation, Coca Cola and other private sector organizations to launch a transformative capacity-strengthening workshop, with the goal of empowering media to escalate the urgency of the climate change crisis through their reporting.

This forward-thinking event, themed ‘Achieving the SDGs: Strengthening Media Capacities for Effective Reportage’ commenced in Lagos with a two-day advocacy training aimed at equipping media professionals and journalists in Nigeria with the skills and knowledge required to amplify narratives on climate adaptation and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Marking the International Day for Climate Action, Sterling One Foundation underscores its commitment to fostering sustainable development and environmental stewardship by launching this initiative. The workshop served as a response to the global challenge of climate change, which poses a significant risk to human health and well-being, affecting various aspects of society, economics, and the natural world. Alarming statistics from the United in Science report reveal that from 1970 to 2021, almost 12,000 recorded disasters, associated with extreme weather, climate, and water-related incidents, led to over two million casualties and a staggering $4.3 trillion in economic losses. Additionally, projections from the World Health Organization news indicate that between 2030 and 2050, climate change is poised to contribute to approximately 250,0000 additional annual fatalities, primarily attributed to malnutrition, malaria, diarrhoea, and heat stress. Empowering the media with the necessary tools to address these pressing issues is important.

Mrs. Olapeju Ibekwe, CEO of the Sterling One Foundation, underscored the vital importance of enhancing media advocacy on climate change during her address. She conveyed that the training was more than just a conventional capacity-building exercise; it served as a resolute call to action. “With only seven years remaining until 2030, complacency and the status quo are no longer sustainable. It is now imperative for both the media and private sector to work with stakeholders to proactively address the challenges posed by climate change. In line with this commitment, the Sterling One Foundation has taken on the responsibility of providing comprehensive training to over 100 journalists, utilizing both in-person and virtual formats, with a specific focus on the northeastern regions of the country,” she said.

The two-day media capacity-strengthening workshop featured in-depth sessions covering an array of topics, including editorial issues, the art of effective climate reporting, and sustainable environmental practices. Distinguished facilitators at the event included Victor Emeruwa, Chief Executive Officer of The Sun Media Foundation, Fidelis Mbah, Senior Journalist at AI Jazeera English TV, and Seun Akioye, Executive Director, Development Reporter.

Ola Williams, Microsoft Nigeria’s Country Manager, expressed her satisfaction with the training’s achievements and its anticipated societal impact. She also underscored Microsoft’s collaboration with various sectors and foundations that share the organization’s mission of effecting positive change by providing nationwide training opportunities to empower individuals.

“Microsoft is committed to working with key stakeholders across both the public and private sectors to escalate the importance of the climate crisis. The goal of this two-day workshop was to serve as a catalyst for change, fostering an environment where the media assumed a central role in helping to combat climate change and advocate for sustainable practices. By bringing together industry experts and thought leaders, we created a platform for fruitful discussions, knowledge sharing, and strategic collaborations, with the potential to drive positive momentum in sustainability efforts and climate action,” she said.

About Sterling One Foundation

Sterling One Foundation (SOF) is a registered non-profit focused on tackling the root causes of poverty in Nigeria, and Africa through interventions and social impact programmes across five critical sectors namely: climate action, health, education, and youth development, gender equality and empowerment, and food security. The Foundation’s programmes adopt a central theme of prioritizing partnerships for the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). More information on the foundation can be found on www.onefoundation.ng.