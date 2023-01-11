My Pivot Journal is a Ventures Africa weekly series documenting people’s career transitions from one industry to another, especially to tech.

On this week’s episode of My Pivot Journal, Stephanie Durugbor shares her personal story of how the COVID pandemic affected her journey to becoming a tech expert. Despite the challenges she faced during this transition period, her persistence and determination helped her push through and achieve her goals. Durugbor takes us through her journey, providing insight and inspiration for those who may be treading a similar path.

How it started

I initially had aspirations to study medicine, but due to not being able to gain admission for my desired course, I decided to switch my focus to optometry. However, that didn’t work out and I ended up studying dental technology at the University of Technology Owerri. Initially, I had plans to switch courses after my first year, but as I delved deeper into the subject matter and had hands-on experience during my SIWES training, I realized that the limitations of the course in the real world made it unlikely for me to pursue a career in it. After graduating and passing my professional exams between 2018 and 2019, I began searching for a medical internship position, which is a necessary step for anyone who has studied medical-related courses before participating in the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

Epiphany

The medical internship search can be a tedious and lengthy process, involving sending applications to various hospitals across the country, travelling for exams, and holding onto the hope of being selected. I was in the midst of this pursuit when the pandemic struck in 2020. As a result, I had to pause my search due to the restrictions imposed during this time. During the pandemic, my interest in technology sparked as I became aware of the vast opportunities that the tech industry held. The Covid-19 pandemic encouraged remote working, and I wanted to be a part of this shift. I began researching and taking courses in digital marketing and social media management. I was fascinated with the idea of working remotely and bringing value to a business or company from the comfort of my own home. After applying for various jobs for a long period, I finally landed a job as a customer service manager in September 2020. Although it wasn’t directly related to the tech industry, I took the opportunity as I was tired of being idle at home and I was eager to work while still continuing my search for an internship position. I got an internship placement in January 2021; I was offered an internship placement in the tech industry, which exposed me to the vast opportunities in this field. This experience prompted me to pursue a skill that was more in-depth than just digital marketing.

Transition

I caught the product design bug in 2021 and was intrigued by it. I loved the pretty pixels I see when I log into Twitter. It felt great knowing I could design a product capable of helping people and solving problems. Alongside, I dabbled in coding for a few weeks but my interest in design prevailed. To be better at this I needed a laptop so after months of saving, I purchased one. I started to learn from YouTube and Twitter. It got overwhelming at a stage because there were many resources on the internet and I didn’t know where to start.

I wanted structured learning so I enrolled in Interaction Design Foundation (IDF) and started taking their courses. I got a job as a social media manager for a fashion brand around the same time and what I earned as salary then helped in paying for the IDF programme. A friend of mine who also came from a healthy background in product design months before I did helped me during the learning process.

In addition to taking courses, I joined tech communities, like RoadTrip Community where they helped with my visual design skills. Design tasks were put out every week and we had feedback sessions to rate our progress.

I also attended tech events and connected with designers on Twitter whose content I found helpful. Stephanie Orkuma’s contents were super helpful. She curated a UX roadmap which I found very useful amongst other content that she constantly shares on her platform. I attended the Flutterwave job fair and a couple of events organized by ladiescrushingitafrica.

All was exciting and instrumental to my growth. As my internship neared completion, I started to apply for entry-level product design roles. The plan was to work as a product designer for my service year. It was tough getting a job as a beginner. I received rejection emails but kept sending out applications. I am positive-minded and can be headstrong in the pursuit of my goals.

Eventually, my resilience paid off and I got a job with Interswitch. I had seen a flyer on Twitter that read “Kickstart your career in Tech”. The opening was specifically for Nysc Corp members at the time. I was invited for an interview after submitting a one-page summary of my tech skills.

How it’ s going

Being my first job as a product designer, it meant a lot to me. It has been amazing and knowledge packed so far. I work with product managers, front-end developers, back-end developers and other designers to create products that solve user problems and meet changing user preferences. I get to design user interfaces for both web and mobile and create a pleasant experience for users. Do I still feel like there’s a lot more to learn? absolutely. I am looking to explore more possibilities and grow in this field.

Career hack

It is okay to feel frustrated and clueless. Keep trying no matter the outcome. Your hard work would attract positive results in due time. Also, I learnt to spread my wings and try out new things notwithstanding the non-tech background I had.