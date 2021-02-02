Rating agency, S&P Global, has rated the African Development Bank on its “AAA/A-1+” foreign currency issuer credit rating with a stable outlook. This means that the bank has a high level of creditworthiness with a very strong capacity to repay investors.

In a recent correspondence to the bank on 29 January 202, the rating agency noted its $115 billion capital increase, which was approved by its shareholders in October 2019. It expects that the AfDB would, over the next two years, “prudently manage its capital while maintaining solid levels of high-quality liquidity assets and a robust funding profile.” It also assumes that extraordinary shareholder support to the bank will remain unchanged.

The AAA rating is the highest possible rating that may be assigned to an issuer’s bonds by any of the major credit rating agencies. AAA-rated bonds have a high degree of creditworthiness because their issuers are well able to meet financial commitments and have the lowest risk of default. The AA+ rating is issued by S&P Global and is similar to the Aa1 rating issued by Moody’s. It comes with very low credit risk and indicates the issuer has a strong capacity to repay.

On September 30, 2020, the AfDB was selected in a poll of bond market players as the best issuer in 2020 of a COVID-19 bond for its $3 billion dollar-denominated “Fight COVID-19 Social Bond” issued on March 27, 2020. It was the world’s largest social bond at the time of its issuance. Although it was floated on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange (where it was oversubscribed), it also got listed on the London Stock Exchange and admitted on the Nasdaq Sustainable Bond Platform.

Since 2017, the bank has launched nearly $5 billion worth of such instruments denominated in US dollars, Euros and Norwegian krone. In 2018, it was recognized as “Second Most Impressive Social Or Sustainability Bond Issuer” at the Global Capital Socially Responsible Investments Awards.