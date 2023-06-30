In another effort to combat financial crimes, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) recently issued its Customer Due Diligence Regulations 2023. These regulations apply to all financial institutions under the purview of CBN’s regulatory authority, marking a firm and resolute approach against financial crimes.

The regulation requires Financial institutions to establish internal protocols and practices to carry out customer due diligence measures for prospective and current customers, including occasional customers. This means banks are obligated to identify customers, regardless of whether they are individuals or legal entities, and gather essential information such as legal names, addresses, contact details, identification documents, account types, nature of banking relationships, and signatures.

In addition, regular reviews of customer records will be conducted, taking into account their risk categorization. High-risk, medium-risk and low-risk customers would have their records reviewed in 12 months, 18 months and three years respectively.

But, one interesting aspect of the new regulation is the requirement for Nigerians to provide their social media handles. Under section 6 (IV) of the regulation, financial institutions that fall under the regulatory oversight of the CBN must now collect and authenticate customers’ social media handles as part of their Know Your Customer (KYC) procedures. This obligation applies to both individual customers and legal entities.

The upsides

The CBN’s inclusion of digital footprints in the regulations reflects its commitment to enabling financial institutions to gain a comprehensive understanding of their customers, fostering improved due diligence and risk management. Per the regulation document, by obtaining this additional information, financial institutions can gain valuable insights into customers’ online presence and activities, enabling better assessment of potential risks associated with money laundering, terrorism financing, and proliferation financing.

Social media platforms can offer valuable information about customers’ financial behaviours, social connections, and lifestyle preferences. This information can be instrumental for financial institutions in validating the legitimacy of customer identities and identifying potential suspicious activities. While the new regulation appears beneficial on the surface, there are valid concerns regarding the policy.

Digital footprint on a controversial path

The CBN says the social media information will be used alongside other KYC data, such as legal names, addresses, contact details, and identification documents, to create a comprehensive profile of the customer. Truly, there are already numerous KYC requirements in place for customers in Nigeria, including birth certificate, NIN, driver’s license, international passport, BVN, and phone registration, and the addition of a social media account does not necessarily make the verification process more credible. And this is largely because social media platforms themselves have inherent flaws, as people often use pseudonyms or create anonymous accounts, making it challenging to verify the authenticity of the collected data.

Moreover, it is important to consider that the reach of social media in Nigeria is not all-encompassing. Despite a significant uptake of social media usage, particularly among the youth, data indicates that only a small fraction of the country’s population. Nigeria was home to 31.60 million social media users in January 2023, equating to about 14.3 per cent of the total population. This means that a significant portion of the population would be excluded.

Also of significant importance is the prevailing concern surrounding the regulation, which revolves around the potential for harbouring tendencies towards political censorship. Over the past decade, social media has firmly established itself as an indispensable component of Nigerian society, serving as a crucial platform for political discussions, activism, and raising awareness on various issues. So it is not surprising that numerous Nigerians have turned to social media platforms like Twitter as a means to scrutinize governance and advocate for accountability, often resulting in public criticism of public officials. However, it is important to note that while freedom of speech is permitted, the assurance of freedom after expressing oneself is not always guaranteed.

The End SARS protest serves as an example, where several influencers who supported the protest had their bank accounts frozen, only to have them unfrozen weeks or even months later. Given such instances, it is not unfounded to express valid concerns that the new regulation may be driven by an intention to impose censorship. This can have a draconian effect on the effective enjoyment by Nigerians of their rights to freedom of expression and privacy online.

At the moment, the process by which banks will obtain customers’ social media data remains unclear. But, before it is clearly stated, it is crucial to thoroughly assess the potential consequences surrounding this regulation. This assessment should prioritize upholding the principles of freedom of expression and ensuring that the regulation does not unduly impede citizens’ capacity to engage in constructive dialogue, hold those in positions of power accountable, or hinder the inclusion of more individuals into the financial sector.