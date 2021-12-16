The sixth edition of the Lagos Small Business Summit was held on Saturday, 10th of December, 2021 in Victoria Island Lagos Nigeria. The Lagos SME Business Summit brings together government leaders, private sector, academia, policymakers and SME owners; who are innovative game-changers in their various sectors to discuss the impact of policies that will affect small and medium scale enterprises in Lagos, Nigeria.

The first edition of the Lagos SME business Summit held in 2016 at the Civic Centre in Victoria Island Lagos. This summit this year included panel discussions, keynote presentations, debates, exhibitions and pitch competitions. The conversations of economic challenges faced locally, regionally, and nationally resonated with small business owners, managers and researchers alike and provided further evidence that the nation is attuned to the need for collaboration across, not just within, individual sectors in order to meet equitable development goals.

The Conference was chaired by the Chairman of Loatsad Promomedia Seyi Tinubu, while Charles Odii the Founder of SME100Africa gave the 2020/2021 report for SME100Africa. Panels on the panel session themed funding your innovation included Oby Ugboma Rising Tides Africa, Seyi Tinubu Chairman Loatsad Promomedia, Sade Micheal Adenuga Founder Quicklaw, Charles Odii Founder SME100Africa and Fade Ogunro Founder Bookings Africa.

35 entrepreneurs got the opportunity to pitch their businesses during the pitch competition but only Alvin Jgie, Shina Arogudade, Esther Odafe, Ogunlolu Ayokunle Damilola Soyombo and Ololade Akinrinade made it to the final six, while Damilola Hoyombo of Skooqs emerged the winner and went home with a grant of one million naira. The runner-ups were given a sum of five hundred thousand naira each.

Some of the exhibitors of this year’s Lagos SME Business Summit include Malifoods, MakAfrica, Fashion by Ashani, Noble grounds, Mycovergenius, Choplifekitchen, DMX Logistics, Chrisbeksbag, Shery’s Mamas Delight, Kwiksell and many other amazing businesses.

The Lagos SME Business summit 2021 is one that entrepreneurs would not forget in a hurry and everyone looks forward to the 2022 edition.