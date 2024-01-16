Skot Communications, a global strategic communications consultancy with a focus on Sub-Saharan Africa, has announced the commencement of its business operations following a business and asset transfer agreement with Hill+Knowlton Nigeria Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of WPP Scangroup Plc. This significant move paves the way for Skot Communications to build upon a legacy of excellence and innovation both locally and internationally, leveraging the existing portfolio of clients, talent and expertise in communications consultancy through the agreement.

The company, based in Nigeria and the UK, is founded by Tokunboh George-Taylor a communications leader with over 30 years in the industry and the pioneering Managing Director of Hill+Knowlton Nigeria. She was instrumental in establishing the firm as a successful player in the market, providing strategic communications counsel and exceptional service to clients across diverse industries.

Skot believes that that the human voice is the most powerful thing in the world. Without it, change is silenced, and with it, impossibility becomes possible. The company is guided by the principle that every individual and corporate has a unique story to tell, it is finding your voice that makes all the difference. The company leverages its expertise, creativity, and innovative ideas, to not only define, redefine, or amplify voices, but to create real connections; connections that grow relationships and loyalty to deliver results that can be measured.

With a deep understanding of Africa’s business landscape aligned with global best practices, Skot Communications brings unparalleled expertise in strategic & corporate communications, internal communications, content marketing & storytelling, digital & influencer media, crisis management and public affairs/advocacy as well as event management services. Skot is established across sectors including Financial & Professional Services, Energy, Consumer Services, Technology, Healthcare, Entertainment & Sports, Education & Women.

“We are thrilled to embark on this exciting new journey as Skot Communications,” said Tokunboh George-Taylor, Founder/CEO. “Building upon the strong foundation laid by Hill+Knowlton, Skot Communications is committed to delivering the highest standards of public relations and communications services to our clients, with local and global insights to drive transformative growth. We remain dedicated to exceeding expectations while simultaneously expanding our offerings to adapt to the evolving Nigerian market and media communications landscape.

Skot Communications is driven by a mission to connect brands, organisations and people to the voice that best represents and defines them, growing authentic relationships and loyalty whilst delivering measurable results so that partners can reach their goals and realise their full most powerful potential.

About Skot Communications

At Skot Communications, we specialize in helping individuals, brands, companies, and organizations discover and amplify their unique stories. With our team of dedicated and experienced PR specialists, we are passionate about finding or amplifying your voice. Strategists, expert content writers, graphic designers, social & digital strategists, and research directors work alongside our highly skilled communications consultants to create compelling, engaging content and 360 campaigns that grow connections that grow brands.

Skot is innovating the landscape of communications across Africa and the world through the power of authentic voice. We are challenging stereotypes and inspiring industries and partners to rethink who they are and what they do. We want brands to speak up and be heard, and we are changing businesses, communities, countries and our globe for the better, for one and all.