Cadana, a salary on-demand startup has expanded operations into Nigeria following a strategic partnership with Flutterwave, Africa’s leading payments technology company. Cadana helps businesses delight their employees by providing modern payroll platforms that allow employees access to their earned salary on-demand, anytime, anywhere. Following this partnership, Flutterwave processes payments for employers and employees on Cadana.

Unexpected bills can leave employees in Africa in distress, distracting them from their day-to-day activities. The alternatives would be short-term loans which could go up to 300% in interest rates with unsuitable loan-repayment systems. Over 400m workers in Africa will benefit from a platform that offers them real-time access to their earned wages, following employer approvals. Companies that use Cadana are able to allow their employees to access their earned wages digitally on-demand, instead of having to wait at the end of the month.

Cadana helps people managers in Africa digitize Payroll, statutory compliance, onboarding, offboarding, reports, time-tracking etc. From logging to payday, Cadana’s time tracking solution automatically syncs with payroll to make disbursement easier, making life easier for people management and small businesses.

“The banking, startups, telecoms, education, governmental and non-governmental institutions etc and indeed all businesses in Nigeria have a large employee base that we can serve with our modern salary-on-demand payroll management platform. CEO and Co-Founder of Cadana Albert Owusu-Asare, said “Our work in Ghana helped us take feedback from businesses and employees and improve our solution. People Managers and business owners wanted a solution that could make their employees more comfortable, reduce money troubles month-on-month and empower them to do more with their wages. We currently partner with businesses like Float, Tendo, KEK Group; one of the largest insurance brokers in Ghana etc. We’re happy that we can easily launch into any other African country with Flutterwave’s help.”

Co-Founder and CTO, Ameer Shujjah said, “Integrating with Flutterwave was easy and offers us more flexibility than imagined. We’re excited to be in Nigeria with their help and as we continue our growth and expansion journey, we hope to continue counting on their help to empower African workers. Cadana is an ecosystem of solutions built to improve productivity for workers in Africa. We handle the employees’ money issues, allowing them more time and ability to focus on doing more with their time and growing businesses in Africa. We have plans to build helpful personal money management solutions on top of our people management platform to make it easier for workers in Africa to create more wealth directly from their wages.”

CEO and Founder of Flutterwave said, “We’re excited to enable startups like Cadana to expand swiftly and quickly across Africa. Cadana’s work providing real-time salary access to employees across Africa is commendable and we’re glad that they’re fulfilling their mission on Flutterwave. Our work with startups forms a major part of our vision to grow businesses. We’re proud to support their growth and expansion into Nigeria. We’re excited to see their progress as they support employees in Nigeria.”

About Cadana

Cadana is a salary on-demand startup that offers businesses, small and large the ability to provide earned wage access to their employees. Cadana also provides businesses with the ability to digitize their payroll, manage every people-related operation from onboarding to off-boarding, while making compliance easier for People Managers. Cadana’s earned wage access feature allows workers to access their earned wages on-demand digitally instead of having to wait at the end of the month to be paid with physical cash. Cadana was launched in Ghana in 2021 and has since raised a pre-seed round from 500 Startups and Better Tomorrow Ventures. The Startup has operations in Nigeria and Ghana and powers payroll for companies like Float, Tendo, KEK Group; one of the largest insurance brokers in Ghana.

About Flutterwave

Flutterwave is a leading technology company that enables businesses across the world to expand their operations in Africa and other emerging markets through a platform that enables cross-border transactions via one API. Flutterwave has processed over 200M transactions worth over USD $16B to date and serves more than 900,000 businesses including customers like Uber, Flywire, Booking.com, etc. The Company’s key advantage is international payment processing in 150 currencies and multiple payment modes including local and international cards, mobile wallets, bank transfers, Barter by Flutterwave etc. Flutterwave has an infrastructure reach in over 34 African countries, including Nigeria, Uganda, Kenya, and South Africa.