The Government of the United Kingdom (UK) on Thursday, 28 January 2021 announced its decision to place a travel ban on Rwanda and Burundi, following the discovery of a new COVID-19 (coronavirus) variant first identified in South Africa. The new restriction aims to prevent the spread of the virus into the UK.

The government fears that it may have spread to other countries, including the UAE, Burundi, and Rwanda.

According to the statement, “…from 1 pm on Friday 29 January, passengers who have been in or transited through the United Arab Emirates, Burundi, and Rwanda in the last 10 days will no longer be granted access to the UK.”

