According to reports, Nigeria has an electrification rate of 45 percent and despite this relatively low figure in conjunction with the significant issues undermining power supply in the country, there is an increased demand for electricity, especially from the commercial and industrial business sectors. The impact of alternative and renewable energy on businesses cannot be overemphasized as it represents a unique opportunity to meet climate goals while fueling economic growth, creating new employment opportunities and enhancing human welfare.

Leading renewable energy developer and investor, RP Global, and Oolu, a leader in energy access solutions in West Africa, has announced the launch of Westa.Solar, a commercial and industrial (C&I) solar venture in West Africa, and the deployment of its first solar PPA project in Nigeria. The 500kWp solar installation will supply PETRICHOR, a holistic packaging solutions company with almost a quarter of its energy needs, as well as improve its resilience against frequent power outages. It will also enable the company to minimize its reliance on diesel generators, thereby reducing both its overall energy costs and carbon footprint. The project was jointly financed by Westa.Solar and a grant from the UK Foreign and Commonwealth Development Office.

Over the next few years, Westa.Solar intends to develop and implement a large pipeline of C&I solar projects in West Africa, supporting business development and increasing penetration of renewable energy across the country. Located in Kano, in the north of Nigeria, PETRICHOR Group is a leader in responsible holistic packaging solutions. Like many businesses in Nigeria, growth opportunities are constrained by expensive electricity tariffs and an unstable grid, with frequent stop-start of power outages limiting production and increasing operating and maintenance costs. Westa.Solar’s customized solutions provide PETRICHOR with the security of a low cost, robust and reliable energy source fully adapted to meet its needs.

Engineer Kolawole Akinboye, Westa.Solar’s Country Manager explained, “This is the first of what we hope to be many solar power projects for our C&I company in Nigeria. This Solar PV Installation is projected to help PETRICHOR Group generate savings of over ₦235 million over the next 10 years and support its long-term growth ambitions. Our solar hybrid systems are a great solution for businesses with high energy needs. Ranging from 50kW to 5MW, our systems are fully customized to meet client demand. By providing a reliable supply at a competitive price, we offer greater financial predictability and contribute to decarbonizing the Nigerian energy mix.”