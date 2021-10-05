Claritas Capital, a Nashville based private equity firm, and Renewvia Energy Corporation, a leading global solar developer, today announced a partnership that will accelerate Renewvia’s growth across the globe in multiple solar development sectors. Claritas Capital agreed to commit $10 million to help with corporate growth and the expansion of Renewvia’s business in the US and Africa.

“Partnering with Claritas aggressively advances Renewvia’s mission of creating value for our commercial clients and increasing quality of life to more people around the world by delivering the first source of reliable, affordable and clean energy,” said Trey Jarrard, CEO, Renewvia Energy. “Solar uptake is dramatically increasing given climate change demands, power diversification strategies, and social impact opportunities all converging with strong solar economics, and this investment will quickly propel Renewvia into a leading position in the US and abroad.”

“Claritas is committed to partnering with leading management teams across themes where there is substantial opportunity for value creation,” said John Chadwick, Founder and Partner at Claritas. “It is an incredible time to be part of the renewable story and Renewvia’s successful track record on a global scale has proven they can deliver reliable, clean power and create value while improving lives. We look forward to partnering with Renewvia as they rapidly expand their domestic and international renewable development platform.”

In the US, Renewvia is a renewable energy leader providing clean energy solutions that improve lives, create value for businesses, and contribute to a more sustainable environment. This investment will enable Renewvia to meet the increasing demand for end-to-end commercial distributed solar services from its growing customer base across the country.

In Africa, Renewvia is a leading mini-grid utility and commercial solar developer providing the first reliable, affordable, and clean energy source to individuals and small businesses in multiple countries in Sub-Saharan Africa. Renewvia’s existing portfolio and growing project pipeline of mini-grids will serve over 350,000 individuals and small businesses in remote off-grid areas, offsetting 2800 tons of carbon and creating hundreds of construction and full-time jobs by the year 2024.

About Claritas

Nashville-based Claritas Capital partners with leading health care and technology management teams as they seek to grow their businesses and provides capital investments to help entrepreneurs accelerate their visions. Since its inception in 2002, Claritas Capital has invested in over 72 companies that collectively have raised over $6 billion in financing.

About Renewvia Energy Corporation

Renewvia Energy Corporation is a top 500 Global Solar Developer headquartered in Atlanta, GA. It designs, installs, owns, and operates commercial and community solar power systems across three continents and provides a complete range of solar energy solutions including turnkey solar installation, integrated financing and solar consulting services.