Reckitt, a global leader in hygiene, health and nutrition, and the company behind world-renowned brands such as Dettol, Mortein, Durex, Airwick and Jik, has announced the opening of its Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA) Head Office in Lagos, Nigeria. The new office was inaugurated by H.E Ben Llewellyn-Jones, OBE, the British Deputy High Commissioner, on Monday, June 28, 2021.

Reckitt has been present in Nigeria since 1960, investing in manufacturing, media, distribution and retail businesses, through which its business and affiliates have generated employment for over 4,000 people. For Reckitt, the new head office will serve as a base for efforts facilitating increased access to the highest-quality hygiene, wellness and nourishment products for citizens across six countries under its Sub-Saharan Africa region — Nigeria, Kenya, Ghana, Uganda, Tanzania and Ivory Coast.

According to General Manager, Reckitt SSA, Akbar Ali Shah, “we envision Sub Saharan Africa as the next pillar of growth, where our brands can truly live their purpose to build a cleaner and healthier world, where access to quality hygiene, health and nutrition becomes a right and not a privilege.”

He continued, “Nigeria being the biggest economy in Africa is a natural base to drive our expansion plans in Sub-Saharan Africa. Reckitt has been working on a Work-From-Home (WFH) policy since March 2020. Over the last year, we learned how the world has evolved, and we understand the benefit of a hybrid work regime. We are moving from the conventional office space to an all-inclusive collaboration centre where employees can bring their true selves to work. It is in this regard, that we have set up what will be the future of the workplace, a first of its kind. Additionally, at Reckitt, sustainability is central to our purpose, and runs through everything we do, hence the choice of this office within the first environmentally certified commercial building in the city was deliberate.”

Commenting during the ceremony, Llewellyn-Jones said, “Reckitt is famous in Nigeria for its brands like Dettol, JIK, Harpic and Mortein. As a British business operating in Nigeria, I am pleased to support the opening in Lagos of their Head Office for Sub-Saharan Africa. The British Deputy High Commission and our International Trade Team are committed to supporting all UK businesses, delivering more jobs and economic growth for both Nigeria and the UK.”

Driven by its purpose to protect, heal and nurture, Reckitt is committed to providing quality brands that will continue to enrich the lives of consumers.