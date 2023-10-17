Leading Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) solution provider, Qore, is pleased to announce its upcoming Customer Experience Event – NEXUS 2023, set to take place at the prestigious Oriental Hotel in Lagos, Nigeria on the 7th of November 2023.

With a focus on enabling the delivery of next-generation experiences in unified financial services that power African Financial Institution operations, Qore has continued to maintain its role as the nexus of digital transformation within the financial service sector in Africa. Qore’s Nexus event will provide an excellent opportunity for clients and potential clients to catch a glimpse of the future of financial services delivery while gaining valuable insights into Qore’s rich bouquet of products and services.

The event will bring together industry leaders, key stakeholders, and partners, as well as visionaries in the fintech and banking sector, fostering an environment of collaboration, knowledge sharing, and strategic networking. Additionally, attendees will have the opportunity to engage with the Qore team and explore the endless possibilities for rapid growth through the deployment of digital technology, as they think through strategies for the coming year, 2024.

“We are thrilled to host our inaugural Customer Experience Event,” says Mr. Emeka Emetarom, CEO of Qore. “This exclusive gathering not only allows us to showcase our innovative solutions, but also serves as a platform for us to support our customers in preparing for 2024, enabling them to achieve growth, automate their operations, and expand their service offerings. By engaging with industry leaders and fostering valuable collaborations, we aim to demonstrate how Qore is pushing boundaries and driving transformative change within the financial sector in Africa.”

Mark your calendars for the 7th of November 2023 and join Qore at the Oriental Hotel in Lagos, Nigeria, for a day filled with insightful discussions, product showcases, and networking opportunities. Registration for the event is now open, and interested parties are encouraged to secure their spot early.

For more information and to register for NEXUS 2023, please visit Customer Experience 2023 – Qore