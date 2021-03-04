Africans are renowned for their generosity, whether it is buying gifts or travelling long distances to spend time with loved ones. Our ‘new normal’ has meant that many of these purchases are facilitated using bank cards. No single bank card fits the requirements of everyone, every purchase, or every budget. But when paying for gifts or travel expenses, choosing the correct bank card can go a long way.

Mastercard has many premium cards that come with beautiful designs, great-to-have rewards and perks that are suited for a variety of consumers, from decadent epicureans to cost-conscious families. There are various cards designed to meet the needs of individual cardholders and reward them when they shop online, offline, from home or away.

These include the World Elite Exclusive Mastercard – the crème de la crème of the premium cards and perfect for ultra-high net worth individuals. The card and its jaw-dropping rewards and benefits place it at the pinnacle of Mastercard’s suite of premium cards. World Elite Mastercard is an exclusive card for high-net worth individuals that crave priceless experiences. The beautifully designed World Mastercard for the affluent segment, offers several exquisite encounters. For the mass affluent consumers, the Platinum Mastercard delivers a suite of special offers and rewards that grant access to a new world of luxury and opportunity.

The range of cards are available as pre-paid, debit or credit cards, and they are loaded with great benefits to suit the lifestyles of different kinds of customers. They include customized financial services and priceless experiences for those making regular transactions and also for frequent travelers, when ‘normalcy’ returns to the travel industry.

Reignite the adventure of traveling

Along with travel and lifestyle benefits, these cards offer peace of mind too. With the World Elite Exclusive card, cardholders can revel in bespoke experiences fit for royals and celebrities through Louis Fourteen Concierge and Abercrombie & Kent, premium memberships with hotels and airlines, as well as complimentary nights at Soneva and Marriott Bonvoy hotels. Not to mention premium travel insurance, car shipping insurance, celebrity experiences, privilege lifestyle memberships and much more.

Through the World Elite card, cardholders can delight in complimentary nights at Marriott Bonvoy Hotels and Oberoi Hotels & Resorts. Their every need is met by using the Mastercard World Elite Concierge, and cardholders gain 24-hour access to Mastercard’s Global Emergency Services, with a representative who speaks your language.

For World cardholders, perks include a complimentary stay at a Marriott hotel and access to luxury serviced villas and apartments through onefinestay.com to indulge in the finest hospitality experiences. Additionally, World cardholders have access to discounts at European shopping villages, in addition to insurance for travel inconveniences and medical insurance to cover any unexpected emergencies along the way.

With the Platinum card, cardholders get to enjoy discounts when booking hotels, reserving rental cars and shopping online, as well as access to Fulfill travel visa assistance for quick global travel.

Indulge in luxury

It doesn’t end there. The special offers and rewards also include Louis Fourteen’s exclusive concierge for those last-minute needs – like the near-impossible-to-find Hermes Birkin bag, making reservations at Michelin 3* restaurants or ordering customized timepieces from premium watchmakers. Customers can also use the facilities provided by DiamondAir Meet and Greet, which provides chauffeur car services across 10 of the world’s busiest airports; and the highly sought-after Mastercard Concierge with 24-hour English and Arabic assistance to help cardholders plan their schedules and refine their lifestyles.

This suite of beautifully designed cards was created in recognition of the value that customers bring to banks. They deliver services, rewards and provide customers with easy access to their own funds, and more of their valuable time to enjoy the finer things in life. The cards open possibilities to a new world with everyday purchases made simple, secure and rewarding. And, cardholders can stay digitally connected with innovative, convenient, and safe ways to pay while managing their money responsibly.

So, what are you waiting for? You can request an upgrade from your respective bank to gain access to the right premium card and start to enjoy priceless possibilities. Customers can download the MastercardForYou app, available on Apple App Store and Google Play Store, to explore the various benefits.