From September 17th to 21st, 2023, the Innovate Africa Foundation hosted the inaugural Inspire Africa Conference at the Eko Convention Centre in Lagos, Nigeria. The event’s objective was to empower the African product community, drawing over 1,000 product leaders from 31 African nations. The event also had experts from the Silicon Valley Product Group (SVPG), coach, train, and advise the enthusiastic product community attendees.

One such expert is Christian Idiodi, founder of the Innovate Africa Foundation, and a partner at SVPG. With over 15 years of experience as a product leader, Idiodi has played pivotal roles in shaping companies like CareerBuilder and Merrill Corporation, as well as assisting clients such as Microsoft, Starbucks, and Squarespace. His passion lies in guiding companies to implement effective product management practices for building exceptional products and pioneering new technologies.

Other SVPG partners who facilitated the conference and workshops include Marty Cagan, Silicon Valley Product Group founder, Lea Hickman, Martina Lauchengco, Chris Jones, and Jon Moore.

In this podcast, we speak to Idiodi, Rebecca Kings, co-founder at Innovate Africa, Kenechukwu Nwankwo, Senior Product Manager at Mono, and Olatunde Adejumo, Head of Product Management, Inclusio Business at Interswitch Group.

Listen here: