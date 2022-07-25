Phase3 Telecom, one of Africa’s leading independent aerial fibre optic network infrastructure and telecommunications service providers, will partner with YahClick (powered by Hughes) to offer world-class high-speed, low-latency satellite broadband services. As a result of this partnership, satellite broadband services with be available throughout Nigeria, focusing on the unserved and underserved communities.

“Our satellite broadband services will provide tangible benefits in accessibility, service, cost and socio-economic development to the unserved and underserved homes and businesses in the area, unlocking all the opportunities that reliable, cost-effective satellite broadband products afford,” says Muhammed Bashir, Vice President, Digital Transformation and Innovation of P3Tech, a division of Phase 3 Telecom.

The partnership between Phase3 and YahClick, the market leader in satellite broadband connectivity across Africa, represents a strategic collaboration to make internet access available to residential and business users throughout Nigeria, bypassing the infrastructure deployment challenges and reaching even the most remote regions.

“By providing a truly extensive satellite coverage service with a range of product and service options, P3Tech will provide all unserved and underserved communities in Nigeria with the opportunity to connect and take part in the global digital economy, further transforming the Nigerian telecommunications space, accelerating national growth and positively contribute to the Federal Government broadband access target,” concludes Stanley Jegede, Phase3’s Executive Chairman.

About Phase3 Telecom

Phase3 Telecom is Africa’s leading independent aerial fibre optic network infrastructure and telecommunications services, provider.

With Points-of Presence (POPs), colocation, and Network Operation Centres (NOCs) across Nigeria. Incorporated in 2003, Phase3 was licensed as a national long-distance operator by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) in 2006. Phase3 fibre connectivity play extends into the ECOWAS region including Ghana, Benin Republic, Togo Niger, Cameroun and Chad as well as international markets through strategic partnerships.

A reliable, extensive and secure network covering thousands of kilometres with end-to-end capabilities – ensuring that clients’ seamless experience remains the core of every investment, innovation and technology that Phase3 adopts. In partnership with YahClick (powered by Hughes), Phase3’s P3Tech now offers world-class broadband satellite services in Nigeria.

YahClick (powered by Hughes)

YahClick (powered by Hughes) provides commercial Ka-band satellite broadband solutions to unserved and underserved communities across the Middle East, Africa, and Central and Southwest Asia. YahClick (powered by Hughes) aims to unlock the socio-economic potential of the communities it serves by bringing the benefits of digital inclusion through its cost-effective and high-performance broadband solutions. Delivered through the High Throughput Satellites (HTS), the service uses the efficiencies provided by the reusable Ka-band satellite frequency and is powered by multi-spot beam technology to make satellite broadband affordable and dependable in areas where there is limited to no terrestrial infrastructure.

YahClick (powered by Hughes) is a joint venture between the UAE-based Al Yah Satellite Communications Company PJSC, which is a public company listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) and a subsidiary of Mubadala Investment Company, and Hughes Network Systems, a subsidiary of EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ: SATS).