In August, GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) announced its strategic shift in operations, revealing plans to cease its activities in Nigeria. This decision was prompted by a thorough exploration of alternatives, aiming to transition towards a third-party distribution model for its pharmaceuticals and consumer healthcare products. The backdrop to this move was the observed decline in GSK Nigeria’s half-year sales, plummeting from 14.8 billion naira to 7.75 billion naira ($9.82 million) within the corresponding period of the previous year. This downturn was attributed to heightened competition from local firms and increased imports from pharmaceutical powerhouses such as India and China.

While GSK executed its exit strategy, the repercussions within Nigeria’s pharmaceutical sector have been far-reaching, instigating a wave of economic challenges. The prices of GSK medications have surged with reported increases soaring up to 1000%. This unprecedented spike has undoubtedly generated distress among people, already contending with escalating financial burdens. Nigerian households now find themselves forced to allocate a substantial portion of their income to cover the escalating costs of essential medications, compromising their ability to afford other basic needs such as education, housing, and food.

As the costs of these medications continue to escalate, a concerning trend emerges where individuals grappling with soaring healthcare expenses are coerced into exploring alternative and ostensibly more affordable options. Unfortunately, this quest for cost-effective solutions creates a breeding ground for the proliferation of fake and substandard drugs flooding the country. The exorbitant prices of authentic medications establish a fertile ground for illicit actors, like counterfeit drug manufacturers, who exploit the vulnerability of consumers unable to meet the financial demands imposed by genuine pharmaceuticals.

Beyond GSK, the pharmaceutical sector in Nigeria is witnessing a broader trend, as evidenced by Sanofi, a prominent French pharmaceutical company, also charting an exit course. Sanofi has disclosed its strategic move to enlist a third-party distributor, exclusively tasked with managing its commercial lineup of medicines starting in February 2024. The motivations behind such decisions by GSK and Sanofi can be traced to their strategic optimization of balance sheets in the face of diminishing profit margins. Operating in an economy marked by a severe shortage of foreign exchange, compounded by declining oil revenues, has imposed significant challenges on multinational companies in Nigeria.

Foreign exchange constraints have manifested in diverse forms, ranging from insufficient dollar reserves for importing raw materials to difficulties repatriating profits to parent companies. The multifaceted challenges posed by Nigeria’s economic landscape extend beyond the pharmaceutical sector, as elucidated by the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria. In addition to the unstable foreign exchange rate, the association highlights the power crisis as a pivotal factor contributing to the exodus of international manufacturing companies. The President of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria, Francis Meshioye, underscores that more than N144 billion was expended on alternative energy sources in 2022, negatively impacting business operations.

The departure of multinational corporations underscores the necessity for a stable and predictable regulatory environment to facilitate long-term investment decisions. Frequent policy changes, uncertainties in regulatory frameworks, and inconsistent enforcement collectively foster an atmosphere of unpredictability, hindering businesses’ capacity to plan effectively for the future.